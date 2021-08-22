NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Predicting Notable Releases After Preseason Week 2

0 of 3

The first of the three NFL cutdown days didn't feature many notable names leaguewide.

But that changes exiting Week 2 of the preseason.

Teams must cut rosters to 80 by Tuesday ahead of the final 53-man roster deadline on August 31. That means positional battles across the league take on heightened importance.

Also playing a factor? Available free agents, both in the pool already and via future cuts, plus the possibility of trades. The whirlwind that is the sprint to Week 1 can always lead to notable or shocking releases, so let's project a few of those after the preseason's second week.