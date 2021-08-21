Dear Abbey: What Would the B/R Community Change If They Were NHL Commissioner?

2 of 8

I would make the bottom 16 teams compete for the first overall pick. The day your team is eliminated for the playoffs you start gaining points for the No. 1 pick until the end of the season. The teams would be seeded from 1-16. This would force the bottom teams to remain competitive until the end of the season and prevent tanking for the top pick. In theory, in this format the worst team would still get the first pick, but at the same time the next teams to be eliminated from the playoffs would still have a shot at the first pick.—(@GoBruins63)

I really like this idea for a few reasons.

The NHL doesn't quite do tanking like the NBA. When I covered the New Jersey Devils, then-head coaches John Hynes and Alain Nasreddine made sure the teams were playing hard every single night, even after the teams were out of the race and key leaders were traded away.

And those Devils teams sure did play hard right until the bitter end. They had some prospects, and they had some veteran American Hockey League players who saw the rest of the season as their opportunities to make impressions. Good coaching will help players understand that.

However, the Devils' tank jobs in 2019 and 2020 were sort of accidental. They intended to be competitive after making a playoff appearance in 2018 but were unable to build on that season for various reasons, mostly because of injuries and player ineffectiveness. So we can't fault them for struggling. They didn't really even tank. Many other teams end up in this same spot because of similar reasons.

Rebuilding teams have little incentive to win. The Detroit Red Wings have been unwatchable in recent seasons. The Buffalo Sabres can't even tank correctly. For years, the Arizona Coyotes were once best known for taking on big contracts to get to the salary floor and help contending teams clear space (who can forget Arizona legend Marian Hossa?).

The Devils were rewarded with the first overall pick twice in a span of three years, but can we call the lottery a reward? A system like this would be an actual reward for more than just the teams involved. It would incentivize the rest of the season, plus it would keep fans engaged and give them a reason to keep going to games.

Can you imagine a first-place team coming into town when your team is two points away from a top-three draft pick? Everyone loves an underdog story, and the Calgary Flames knocking off a loaded Los Angeles Kings team to move into a top draft spot would make it more than just your typical late-season Pacific Division matchup. The Scotiabank Saddledome would be rocking (even more than usual, and that place always feels like it's shaking), the energy would be electric and, most importantly, the place might be sold out.

Maybe that revenue would be enough for the teams to opt out of selling ads on jerseys. We might have just fixed two problems at once!