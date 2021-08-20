Predicting 5 Fantasy Football Studs in 2021

0 of 5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If you're going to win a fantasy football championship in 2021, you're going to need some studs on your roster.

Some of these players won't be surprises. If you have a top-four pick in your league's draft, you're going to end up with a top-tier running back capable of putting up huge performances week after week. There are plenty of other running backs and receivers who will be picked in the first two rounds who should do the same.

But in order to have a ton of success, it requires landing some breakout stars—guys who will outperform expectations and projections. They are not necessarily late-round sleepers but more mid-round selections who can take their games to another level.

Here's a look at five players who could put up huge numbers in 2021 you could land after the first couple rounds of a fantasy draft.