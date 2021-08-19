Fantasy Football 2021: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet

3 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The first five selections in this mock—and nine of the first 12—were running backs, and this isn't a surprise. Even in PPR leagues, running backs are the backbone of most championship rosters. This is because the best backs have higher floors than receivers—who can be taken out of games with the right coverage schemes and/or a big early lead.

The other reason early runs on backs occur is that the best ones aren't going to last. Managers can often find elite receivers and tight ends in Rounds 2 and 3. That rarely occurs with the top dual-threat backs.

When targeting receivers, only the very best should be considered in the first couple of rounds. No. 2 wideouts regularly top the coveted 1,000-yard mark. That doesn't happen with No. 2 running backs. In 2020, for example, only eight running backs topped 1,000 rushing yards, while 18 receivers topped 1,000 receiving yards.

For this reason, doubling up on elite backs at the top of the draft can be a winning strategy.

Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback worth considering in the first two rounds, though Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is inching near that territory. Mahomes' floor is undeniable, though—he topped 200 passing yards in every single start last year, while throwing two or more touchdowns in all but two games—which is why he's usually first off the board.

After Mahomes, it can be worthwhile to wait on a second-tier quarterback or consider streaming options. There are typically more than 12 viable fantasy starters at QB but fewer than 12 elite running backs and receivers.

If you're in a dynasty league and have an older quarterback like Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, be sure to grab a young signal-caller for the future. Pick one with either proven production—like Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield—or an elite rookie prospect like Trevor Lawrence.

"Overall, Lawrence is living up to the hype he received as the top high school quarterback in the country and looks like a Week 1 franchise quarterback with the upside to win multiple MVPs and only injuries or an incompetent franchise will put him on a path toward failure," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote at the draft.

Similar strategies should be employed with rookie running backs and receivers.

Outside of the top three tight ends—Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle—the position is best avoided in the first few rounds. While Kelce, Waller and Kittle serve as their teams' go-to targets, this isn't the case for most tight ends.

Don't overdraft a defense and never take a kicker before the last round, unless you have one of the very last picks in the draft. As always, pay attention to camp reports and injury news for all positions.

Don't be the manager who drafts Michael Thomas in the first round—he's expected to miss multiple weeks in the regular season—because you weren't paying attention.