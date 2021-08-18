NHL Free Agency 2021: Rumors and Predictions Based on Offseason Buzz

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

By this time next month, NHL teams will be preparing for training camp. Preseason games will begin Sept. 25, then regular-season action gets underway Oct. 12. So while it's still the offseason for now, the 2021-22 season is quickly approaching.

Before then, some teams are still looking to add to their rosters. And although many of the top players who were on the market when free agency began last month have long been signed, there are still some noteworthy names on the available list.

Where will these remaining free agents end up for the upcoming season? For some of them, we may find out soon enough.

Here's a look at several players who are still free agents, along with some of the latest buzz and predictions for where they'll sign.