Fantasy Football 2021: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat Sheet

It's been great having football back on our televisions in recent weeks, but things aren't quite as exciting as they could be. Training camp highlights and preseason games may whet fans' appetites, but they're nowhere near as thrilling to watch as NFL regular-season action.

Plus, you're not earning fantasy points during these preseason contests. You may not even have your team drafted yet. And if that's the case, your league's draft is likely coming up soon, with teams needing to be picked before the season opener on Sept. 9.

Before selecting your players, it's always important to prepare. And that includes participating in mock drafts.

Here's a look at a three-round fantasy mock draft (generated by FantasyPros' simulator), along with tips to keep in mind when you're selecting players during these early rounds.