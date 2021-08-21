Randy Orton, Riddle Beat AJ Styles, Omos; Win Raw Tag Title at WWE SummerSlam

Source: WWE.com

RK-Bro won the Raw Tag Team Championships from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam 2021 on Saturday night.

Styles attempted a roll-up on Orton, who kicked out. Orton quickly got back to his feet and hit his patented RKO from out of nowhere.

Orton and Riddle debuted as a tag team in April. They have been among the most popular acts on Raw during their brief time together.

After losing a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison on June 21, Orton took a sabbatical that lasted seven weeks. During his partner's absence, Riddle primarily worked as a singles competitor and had multiple matches against Styles and Omos.

He defeated Styles in a one-on-one match on the July 5 episode of Raw but lost to Omos two weeks ago.

Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE television on Aug. 9. The Viper appeared to split up with Riddle when he questioned why the two should reunite as a team at the start of the show. He ended the episode by hitting The Original Bro with an RKO after his victory over Styles.

RK-Bro officially got back together this week when Riddle saved Orton from a two-on-one attack by Styles and Omos to set up the SummerSlam match.

This marks the third tag title victory for Orton in his career and his first holding the Raw championship. His most recent tag title run came as a member of The Wyatt Family in December 2016, alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

This is the second major championship Riddle has won on the main roster. He previously held the United States title earlier this year.

Given how well the mismatched pairing of Riddle and Orton has worked out on television, WWE is smart to see what the duo can do atop the tag team division for a while.

