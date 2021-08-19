Rating Every NHL Team's Best Prospect

3 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Minnesota Wild: Marco Rossi

That Minnesota managed to grab Marco Rossi at ninth overall in the 2020 NHL draft was a steal. He scored 39 goals and 81 assists in 56 OHL games the season prior. He's also a hard worker off the puck who can forecheck, cycle, create turnovers and defend in his own end. Even at 5'9", Rossi has so many green flags which suggest he could become a cornerstone first-line center.

Unfortunately, Rossi had serious complications while recovering from COVID-19 that meant he missed virtually the entire 2020-21 season. The uncertainty of his health might be cause for instead giving this title to winger Matt Boldy, who registered 18 points in 14 AHL games last season and will likely turn into a top-six winger. The good news on Rossi is that he managed to get healthy in time to represent Austria at the World Junior Championship, and it wouldn't be wise to bet against him returning to form. If he does, he won't just be the Wild's best prospect but one of the best in the world.

Chicago Blackhawks: Lukas Reichel

The Blackhawks pump-faked on a rebuild before selling the farm to acquire Seth Jones ahead of this year's entry draft. There is some young talent on the NHL roster such as Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach, but their prospect pool is in flux.

One prospect of note is Lukas Reichel. The Blackhawks took the German in the first round in 2020. Reichel skates well and is otherwise well-rounded, playing with a lot of energy and tenacity. He gets into the slot and finds ways to score. He performed well at the World Championship, with six points in nine games. Hewon't be a game-changer for Chicago, but his diversified skill set offers plenty of optimism that he can turn into an impact third-line forward.

Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti

That Cole Perfetti was drafted 10th overall in 2020 is not an accurate reflection of his talent. In any other draft with a talent pool not as loaded, Perfetti would be a shoo-in to go top five at the worst. He's an average skater and not much of a defensive presence, but when it comes to creating in the offensive zone, few can match him. He'll make plays from anywhere. He can stick-handle as well as anybody, find passes through tight seams and score with a quick, subtle release. He can navigate even when being defended tightly.

His 26 points in 32 AHL games last season make for an impressive record considering he would have been playing in the OHL in non-pandemic circumstances. It's to be determined whether his future is at center or at wing, but Perfetti has all the talent in the world and has first-line upside.

Nashville Predators: Philip Tomasino

Philip Tomasino has been a favorite of some scouts for some time, and his 32 points in 29 AHL games as a 19-year-old this past season raised the stakes. Tomasino, a center, creates offense through his skating ability. He's a major transition threat who is a playmaker first but has enough shooting ability to keep the opposition honest. He also has the skill set to become a capable defensive presence as he matures in pro hockey.

Tomasino likely doesn't become a star in the NHL, but what he lacks in upside, he makes up for in certainty. He will almost certainly make the Predators roster out of training camp this year and is already pretty close to becoming an impact middle-six NHLer.

Arizona Coyotes: Dylan Guenther

The Coyotes are at the beginning of a full-blown rebuild, with a weak NHL roster and not too much young talent to speak of waiting in the wings. Dylan Guenther, drafted ninth overall in July, is not the franchise player the Coyotes need, but he is a good player with whom to start the rebuild.

Guenther isn't a diverse presence, but he's extremely effective at what he does. He's a north-south skater with a heavy wrist shot. He will carry the puck through the neutral zone before unleashing a lethal wrister from the circles. He also has a quick release from pass receptions. He works hard and gets behind defenders when pursuing pucks on the forecheck. Guenther will need linemates who play more intuitive games, but there is upside as a first-line winger who scores 25-plus goals.

St. Louis Blues: Scott Perunovich

St. Louis' prospect pool is, to be kind, shallow. The team has not drafted so well in recent years. The silver lining is that outside of true blue-chip prospects, defenseman Scott Perunovich is able as safe of a prospect as there can be. After going undrafted in 2017, Perunovich shone in the NCAA for Minnesota-Duluth, and the Blues took him in the second round the following year. Perunovich then won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's best player in 2020 after leading his team with 40 points in 34 games.

The one cause for concern is that Perunovich missed the entire 2020-21 season following shoulder surgery. Still, he is an incredible playmaker from the point who has all the makings of a top-four defenseman who quarterbacks the power play. He could do that as soon as next season in St. Louis.



Colorado Avalanche: Alex Newhook

A contender like Colorado would typically have a lean prospect pool, but general manager Joe Sakic has built up an embarrassment of riches. Defenseman Bowen Byram, taken fourth overall in 2019, could credibly be deemed their top prospect.

Instead, the pick is Alex Newhook, whom the Avalanche drafted in the first round in 2020. Newhook is a creative, playmaking center who loves to hold the puck. He's quick from a standstill position and can exploit any windows of space he creates. He played briefly for Colorado last season, including during the playoffs, and did not look out of place. He will enter the season as an option to win the Calder, and he may be the difference-maker Colorado needs to make a deep run.

Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque

The consensus pick for Dallas' top prospect is Thomas Harley, an offensive defenseman who is a threat to score as well as an inventive passer. However, center Mavrik Bourque edges him out. His profile is pretty faultless. He consistently put up points in the QMJHL, last season potting 19 goals as well as 24 assists in 28 games. He is both a threatening shooter and someone with the vision to set up teammates. He's responsible defensively, makes smart plays and engages physically.

Maybe Bourque doesn't exactly play like his hair is on fire, but he's not a liability on the ice, and the stat sheet speaks for itself. He has the talent to become a top-six NHL center, but he also has the kind of game that will translate in a bottom-six role even if he doesn't realize his potential.