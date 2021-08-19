Fantasy Football 2021: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Running Backs

0 of 5

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Predicting breakout running backs can often be the difference between fantasy football glory and irrelevance.

By far the most important position in all fantasy formats, running back continues to churn out big names who can carry teams to contention. Last year, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars burst onto the scene, finishing in the top 10 at the position in points per game in both standard and points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.

In 2021, the league's first 17-game campaign, players who make up some of this year's projected breakout class flashed last year, have improved circumstances surrounding them, are primed for bigger roles or are rookies.

With an assist from Fantasy Football Calculator's average draft position (ADP) metrics, here's a look at breakout candidates fantasy managers will want to keep in mind during their drafts.