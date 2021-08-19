Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper Tight Ends to Target in Drafts

Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper Tight Ends to Target in DraftsAugust 19, 2021
Fantasy managers shouldn't give up on the tight ends if they miss out on Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle. Beyond the second-tier players at the position, a few late-round gems could fill a void in starting lineups.
Many fantasy drafters pass on tight ends until the middle rounds. According to Fantasy Football Calculator, only six have an average draft position (ADP) in the fifth round or earlier in 12-team point-per-reception leagues.
Coming out of Florida with 100 receptions, 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, Atlanta Falcons' rookie Kyle Pitts lists as a popular high-upside pick among tight ends, but he's a gamble with a 4.06 ADP. The former Gator may go through some growing pains before finding his way on the pro level.
For managers who prefer a veteran tight end who could have a breakout year with a new team or an expanded role, check out the three sleeper picks below. Each player has an ADP in the 10th round or later in 12-team PPR leagues.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
ADP: 10.09
If not for injuries, Hunter Henry wouldn't fall into the later rounds of fantasy drafts. In five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, he's missed 25 games, which includes the entire 2018 campaign.
Still, Henry has served as a solid pass-catching tight end, recording at least 55 receptions, 613 yards and four touchdowns in each of his last two terms. When healthy, he provides TE2 value.
Last week, Henry suffered a shoulder injury, and he's expected to miss a "couple of weeks," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, tight end Jonnu Smith has a low ankle sprain, and though the injury isn't considered a serious issue, he doesn't have a timetable for return.
If Henry's health status trends in the right direction, he could take the field as the healthier tight end to start the season. He rehabbed on the sideline after warm-ups while Smith didn't appear in uniform Tuesday, per NESN's Zack Cox.
While fantasy managers may be wary of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who threw just eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions last year, the 32-year-old could have a bounce-back campaign after a full season and offseason in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. Don't be surprised to see him target Henry as a reliable pass-catching option in the aerial attack.
Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
ADP: 12.04
Last season, Irv Smith Jr. played 50 percent of the offensive snaps in 13 games. He'll likely take on a bigger role because of tight end Kyle Rudolph's departure in free agency.
Earlier in the offseason, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Smith will "have more opportunities." Coming from the Minnesota Vikings' play-caller, that's enough buzz to put the third-year tight end in the sleeper category.
According to SKOR North's Judd Zulgad, Smith has chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"One thing that stood out the past two days is how much Irv Smith Jr., is getting the ball," Zulgad wrote. "It’s become clear that Kirk Cousins is very comfortable throwing to Smith — more than he was throwing to Kyle Rudolph — and that could result in a big season for the tight end entering his third season."
During training camp practices, Smith has flashed in the red zone, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
"Rudolph was a strong threat to score any time he was in the red zone," Cronin wrote. "That role looks like it's being passed onto Smith."
In 2020, Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns. With more targets to go around in the passing game, he could make a significant leap in production. Behind wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Smith should be a consistent target.
Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks
ADP: 14.09
After four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gerald Everett signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and he could have an inside track to a prominent role in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme.
Between 2017 and 2020, Waldron served as a tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in Los Angeles, so he's worked with Everett for four years. The former Rams tight end saw a slight increase in his receiving numbers each season.
At the top of the depth chart, Everett will compete with Will Dissly for targets in the passing attack. Colby Parkinson, a 2020 fourth-rounder, could miss "significant time" with a broken foot.
Though Dissly played through a full 16-game slate last season, he's missed 22 games in three years. Everett may emerge as the lead tight end who plays the most snaps at the position for the Seahawks in 2021.
Everett's size (6'3", 240 lbs) and athleticism will add another dimension to the Seahawks' passing attack. Because of his experience in the system, he may earn quarterback Russell Wilson's trust early in the season.
Average draft positions are current as of Thursday and courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.