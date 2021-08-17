Fantasy Football 2021: Cheatsheet for Injured Players and Holdout Candidates

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In order to be at successful at fantasy football, you have to stay on top of the latest NFL news. And that's especially the case during the leadup to your league's draft.

There's nothing worse than not doing your research and using a high pick on a player who is currently dealing with an injury. That ailment could potentially be substantial enough for the player to miss time, and then you're left scrambling trying to fill your lineup. It could have been avoided, too, if you had been reading up on injury news and staying on top of the latest happenings around the NFL.

This preseason, like always, there are players who are dealing with injuries, some more serious than others. So it's important to keep up with the latest news regarding these players before considering whether you want to draft them or not.

Here are some important things to keep in mind as you prepare for your fantasy football draft, which is likely happening within the next few weeks.