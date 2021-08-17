2021 Fantasy Football: Players Flying Up Boards This Preseason

0 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is underway, with each team having played at least one exhibition game. Many fantasy football owners have been watching these contests closely, hoping to glean critical information such as snap-count shares and depth-chart changes.

Because of this surge of intel, the preseason is the time of year that impacts a player's average draft position (ADP) the most. While some leagues hold their drafts prior to the start of training camps, most wait for at least one preseason game, if not the entire slate, before making their selections.

It's understandable given how much changes during these crucial weeks leading up to the start of the regular season. Players who were once considered late-round fliers emerge as key cogs and soar up big boards, while others fall multiple rounds after failing to meet projections.

Team personnel and coaching changes also open the door for new faces to shine. And rookies who flash more potential than expected often see ADP bumps based on the hype.

With that in mind, here is a look at some players who have seen their stock skyrocket over the past month.

ADP figures are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) scoring format in a 12-team draft and come courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.