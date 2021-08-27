NHL Rule Changes We Want to See for the 2021-22 Season

0 of 4

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL referees have one of the hardest jobs in all of sports. There is no game faster than hockey and arguably no gameplay more taxing.

It's amazing how much the refs are able to camouflage themselves during play. Their ability to go unnoticed between whistles keeps viewers' eyes on the action. Next time you sit down to watch an NHL game, try paying attention to the crew in stripes for a couple of shifts. Watch the linesman leap in the air to avoid a dump-in screaming right at them and follow a ref skate all across the zone while never taking their eyes off the play.

The physical feat of refereeing three periods is impressive enough without taking into account the mental focus needed to make the right calls while preventing a 100 mph commotion from turning into outright chaos.

But that's enough praise for the refs (at least for us to say out loud). As the game of hockey evolves every year, so must the rules and how they are enforced.

Here are some suggested changes to the NHL rules and officiating that we want to see right now.