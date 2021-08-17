Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: A Head to Toe Breakdown

0 of 8

JP Yim/Getty Images

Welcome to a Manny Pacquiao fight week.

For the first time in better than two years—and for the third time since he turned 40—the multi-divisional Filipino will climb into a boxing ring with a chance to add another bullet point to a remarkable resume.

Now 42, Pacquiao has captured full-fledged sanctioning body titles in seven weight classes from 112 to 154 pounds, and he'll have the chance to re-acquire a belt he's already won when he faces WBA welterweight claimant Yordenis Ugas in a scheduled 12-rounder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will top a Fox PPV card set to begin on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Pacquiao was initially scheduled to challenge for the IBF and WBC shares of the 147-pound empire against dual-champion Errol Spence Jr., but the unbeaten Texan pulled out last week after being diagnosed with a torn retina in his left eye that will require surgery.

Ugas, who was scheduled to fight on the card, immediately stepped in to take the main-event slot.

Spence said on Twitter that he'll return in time to fight Saturday's winner.

Pacquiao is ranked third in the division by The Ring, two slots ahead of Ugas, 35, a native of Cuba now based in Miami who turned pro in 2010. Pacquiao, on the other hand, has been fighting for money since January 1995, when his imminent opponent was 8 years old.

It's a compelling watch to see if the future Hall of Famer can adjust his game plan to handle a new foe, and if the lower-profile champion can handle a hastily arranged pay-per-view spotlight.

The B/R combat sports team took a head-to-toe look at each principal as an early primer for a weekend extravaganza. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.