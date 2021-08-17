Fantasy Football 2021: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names

0 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The first full week of the 2021 NFL preseason wrapped on Sunday, when the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts faced off.

The return of the preseason has been a welcome addition to the football landscape, and it's going to provide some extra insight into the fantasy world. Fantasy managers didn't get an early look at players last year, which led to some noteworthy draft misses—particularly where rookies were concerned.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, for example, became a fantasy star after taking over the starting job. While an injury to Tyrod Taylor opened the door for the 23-year-old, a preseason look at the Oregon product might have led managers to anticipate his quick ascension. Instead, most were left scrambling to add him off the waiver wire.

Here, we'll examine some noteworthy rookies worth following in the preseason—in some cases, ones who have already revealed themselves—along with the top fantasy draft prospects for points-per-reception (PPR formats). We'll also dive into some team-name suggestions for those looking to add a little fun to their fantasy league in 2021.