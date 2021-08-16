49ers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers opened their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. While San Francisco fell 19-16, the final score meant less than the early look the 49ers got at some key players and positional battles.

The biggest battle, at least for fans, is the one between incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie third overall pick Trey Lance. While the 49ers aren't going to rush the rookie on to the field, they are also not opposed to giving him a shot.

"I definitely see it as Jimmy is the starter, but if Trey is ready to compete, I have no problem with it," head coach Kyle Shanahan told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Here we'll examine that battle and some of the other key competitions from camp and predict the winners before Week 1.