The Biggest Early Surprises from NFL's Top 100 Players

0 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NFL Network began unveiling its annual NFL Top 100 list on Sunday evening, releasing Nos. 100 through 41. While these players aren't the absolute best the league has to offer, the majority of them are All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections who rate among the premier options at their respective positions.

While most of these selections—which were determined by a survey of current NFL players and based on performances from the 2020 season—aren't too controversial, there are a few shocking results found among the 60 names revealed.

The full list won't become clear until August 28, but it is already apparent that some of these selections aren't congruent with recent production. A handful of players should have been ranked much higher due to sterling showings during the 2020 campaign, while others should have been much lower or left off entirely after their play left something to be desired.

With that in mind, here are the biggest surprises on the 2021 NFL Top 100 list so far.