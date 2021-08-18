Fantasy Football 2021: Buying or Selling Top Preseason Fallers

1 of 8

ADP: 4.01 (Round 4, Pick 1)

Last season, Miles Sanders missed four games and still had 87 more touches than Boston Scott (192-105), but the latter could close the gap in 2021.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP believes we'll see both running backs fairly active in the upcoming term.

"I think Sanders and Scott could end up basically splitting touches this season. Scott has been great in the passing game," Shorr-Parks tweeted.

Though Shorr-Parks didn't give a clear estimation of the workloads for the two tailbacks, Scott's pass-catching ability could cut into Sanders' opportunities as a receiver. In 2020, the latter saw 52 targets compared to 36 for the former.

Earlier in the offseason, running backs coach Jemal Singleton indicated the Eagles will use a committee approach in the backfield, per The Athletic's Zach Berman:

"You need a first- and second-down runner with that really elite ability. You need a guy that can pass protect on third down and be short yardage. You need a back that can run routes and you can put him out in empty. It's really a combination of that. I think the days of, 'he's an every-down back,' that's a little skewed these days because of the speed, because of the contact.”

Bear in mind, the Eagles re-signed a 6'0", 224-pound ball-carrier in Jordan Howard and selected dual-threat running back Kenneth Gainwell in the fifth round of this year's draft. On top of that, quarterback Jalen Hurts could contribute to the rushing attack with his ability to tuck and run with the ball. He rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns in four starts last year.

With multiple variables at play for Philadelphia's ground game, avoid Sanders in the fourth round of fantasy drafts.

Verdict: Sell