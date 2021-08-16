Who Is Winning Each NFL QB Battle in Training Camp, Preseason so Far?

1 of 8

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears moved on from Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, letting him walk and replacing him with three-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton. Chicago then traded up to grab Ohio State's Justin Fields, stopping his first-round slide at 11th overall.

While the plan was to allow Fields to learn under Dalton, Fields has quickly gained ground in camp.

"Oh, man, he's catching on quick," running back Damien Williams said, per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago. "He's learning from when I first seen him. Coming in, till now, it's a big improvement. Then you start to see him being comfortable and being able to play with your swag. You see that in him now."

Fields may have separated himself in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. While Dalton went 2-of-4 for 18 yards, Fields was an impressive 14-of-20 for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also ran five times for 33 yards and another score.

Throughout the game, Fields flashed his potential while staying in complete command of the Bears offense. At no point did he appear out of place on the NFL game field.

"The rookie first-round draft pick didn’t look jittery," Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote. "If you could see through the visor he wears on his helmet, surely he didn’t have big eyes for the moment. Veteran tight end Jesse James said Fields did a good job of taking control of the huddle, not a small task for a player who didn’t use a huddle at Ohio State."

It's only one game, of course, and Fields will have to continue proving himself over the next two weeks. However, he is the future for Chicago, and if he's up to the challenge now, the Bears have no reason to keep Fields on the bench in favor of a vet who went 4-5 as a starter last season.

Prediction: Fields starts Week 1.