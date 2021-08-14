Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Mixed Bag from Trey Lance Makes 49ers' Choice Easier

1 of 7

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

A first-round quarterback's timeline should be set by the individual, not the team.

In the case of the San Francisco 49ers, the organization hasn't wavered about Jimmy Garoppolo entering the season as the starter, though general manager John Lynch left the door open to the possibility prior to Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That's up to Kyle (Shanahan). That's up to our head coach," Lynch said on the Murph & Mac show (h/t 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla). "He makes the decisions on who's playing and what not. But I think it's Jimmy's right now and Trey's pushing. I think that's where it's at."

Upon seeing Trey Lance's preseason debut, the 49ers should be happy in that his natural ability portends something special while they still have a veteran option to start.

On social media, Lance's 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield wowed. But one play can't overshadow an entire performance. The throw shows what Lance will bring to the lineup. His athleticism makes him a constant threat. The 49ers staff moved the pocket to his left. The rookie threw back to his right on a rope. It's the type of throw Garoppolo can't make.

Lance's surrounding cast didn't do him any favors, either. Three drops lowered the rookies' competition rate under 50 percent. His offensive line didn't hold up and surrendered four sacks.

This year's third overall pick missed a few throws, too. The 49ers are still working on Lance's technique.

"There were some mechanical things in his fundamentals that Kyle and the group had asked him to work on, and he went and did that," Lynch mentioned.



"That's what we thought we were getting, and the early returns are really good. ... He and Jimmy have had an incredible working environment together where, yes, it's a competition, but they're both really good to each other."

If Lance continues to wow both the staff and everyone else, he should become the starter because he has a superior natural skill set. His performance in Week 1 of the preseason doesn't necessarily give him the juice needed to dethrone Garoppolo knowing how much San Francisco likes its current starter.