Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Justin Fields and Top Breakout Sleeper Candidates

Fantasy football sleepers come in all varieties.

Some could be rookies with a ton of promise that do not have defined roles yet, while others could be players expected to take the next step in their respective offenses.

Justin Fields fits into the former category because he has Andy Dalton in front of him on the Chicago Bears depth chart.

Fields will make a push to start the regular season under center, but that decision may not be made in time for some fantasy football drafts.

The uncertainty around Fields’ potential starting spot and his stock compared to other quarterbacks across the NFL makes him a mid-round fantasy draft selection at best right now.

Trevor Lawrence should be chosen around the same time as Fields. He could be off the board a bit earlier because he is going to be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Lawrence has all the attention as the No. 1 overall pick, he comes with questions about how productive of a fantasy football player he can be in his rookie season.

Across the league, rookies and other young players will be met with similar concerns. There is potential for Myles Gaskin, Laviska Shenault and others to be the best potential fantasy sleepers, but they are sleepers for a reason.

Whether it be injury concerns, a lower spot on the depth chart or uncertainty about some offensive systems, sleeper picks carry that designation for a reason.

Below is a look at some of the best potential sleeper picks to choose in your fantasy football drafts over the next few weeks.