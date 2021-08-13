WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from August 13

2 of 2

The Summer of Cena continued at the top of Friday’s show as Peacemaker himself hit the ring as the hype for his Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam went into hyperdrive. The beloved babyface and franchise player issued a grade of ‘D’ to Reigns, labeling him as a disappointment. He also admitted The Head of the Table will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam...but he will still lose.

Reigns interrupted and following a commercial break, finally joined Cena in the squared circle for their advertised face-off.

Cena claimed Reigns has been pushed by WWE, through failure after failure. He said WWE asked him to come back and offer Reigns some humble pie.

Reigns said he thought there would be something fresh to Cena’s act. Reigns mockingly hyped Cena’s resume, bringing up the breakup with Nikki Bella. Cena returned fire, mentioning the protection Reigns has enjoyed from the WWE system and suggested he ruined Seth Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose off.

Cena ended the segment by suggesting he might take the Universal Championship and leave, thus embarrassing The Tribal Chief in a way he never has been.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was nearly a half-hour and every single minute of it was compelling television, thanks to Cena’s unparalleled mic skills and a more confident Reigns than the last time they sparred verbally.

For a SummerSlam match that had stars but lackluster booking behind it, this was everything it needed to be to put some heat behind it and make fans that much more excited to invest in.

The idea that Cena may take off with the Universal title, heading back to Hollywood and leaving WWE without a champion, is an interesting idea that the company really should explore a bit in the last week before the pay-per-view.

Reigns suggesting Cena could win the WWE title from Bobby Lashley, but not the Universal Championship from him, was a nice jab at Raw and a tip of the hat to the on-screen rivalry that exists between the two brands.

Just straight fire from two greats.