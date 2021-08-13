Fantasy Football 2021: Wide Receiver Busts to Avoid

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

It's impossible to know how an NFL player will fare during an upcoming season. There are projections based on stats and likelihoods, but even those are wrong sometimes. Injuries could derail a player's season, or he could just underperform.

That's part of what makes fantasy football drafts so difficult. No matter how much preparation you put into it, there's always a chance your players end up as busts and you end up at the bottom of your league's standings by the end of the season. And there may be nothing you can do about it.

The deepest position in the draft is wide receiver, as you can get potential sleepers in the late rounds. Plus, some of the players who don't even get drafted will become key waiver-wire pickups down the line.

But like every position, there will be some wide receivers who are busts, too. While it's impossible to know who they'll be right now, we can at least make some educated guesses.

Here are a few wide receivers you might want to avoid taking in drafts.