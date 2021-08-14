Brett Favre, Terrell Owens and 8 Unforgettable NFL Training-Camp Dramas

0 of 8

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Training camp is supposed to be smooth. Build relationships with teammates, master the playbook, get ready for the season.

If only it was always that simple.

While any NFL training camp has oddities, the last couple of decades have included quite a few downright bizarre storylines. Two of the most memorable ones are Brett Favre's retirement/unretirement saga and Terrell Owens working out in his driveway.

In addition to the Favre and Owens chronicles, we're looking back at some fights, holdouts and suspensions that captured the NFL world's attention. The list is organized chronologically.