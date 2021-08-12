Fantasy Football 2021: Najee Harris and Top Rookies to Target in Mock Drafts

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Before drafting players for your fantasy football team, you want to do your research. That includes analyzing players' stats, potentially watching their highlight tapes and dividing them into tiers so that you're completely ready to go when draft day arrives.

But with rookies, there are no NFL stats to analyze or NFL highlights to look at. These players have never stepped on to the field to play a game at the professional level. So no matter how much hype there is regarding a particular prospect, there's always a risk factor with drafting a first-year NFL player in fantasy.

However, there's also a ton of potential reward. Fantasy managers who had players such as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert or Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to be thrilled with their production during their rookie seasons. There's a high ceiling, but also a possible low floor if a rookie ends up being a bust.

So, who are the rookies to target during fantasy drafts for 2021? Here's a look at a few who should be on your radar and potentially added to your team.