AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 11

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 11August 11, 2021
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
AEW invaded Pittsburgh Wednesday night for Dynamite, the first of two live events held in women's champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD's hometown.
Ahead of her championship defense against Red Velvet Friday night on the debut of Rampage, what did Baker have in store for her friends and family that jam-packed the Petersen Events Center?
Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho battled Wardlow in the final stop before a showdown with MJF while The Elite sought to build on recent momentum against the trio of Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers.
Match Card
- 5 Labours of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (MJF as the guest referee)
- Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose
- Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
- Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks
- Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. The Good Brothers
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.