AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 11

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW invaded Pittsburgh Wednesday night for Dynamite, the first of two live events held in women's champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD's hometown.

Ahead of her championship defense against Red Velvet Friday night on the debut of Rampage, what did Baker have in store for her friends and family that jam-packed the Petersen Events Center?

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho battled Wardlow in the final stop before a showdown with MJF while The Elite sought to build on recent momentum against the trio of Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers.