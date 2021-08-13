B/R App Community 2021 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Top Early Preseason Questions

9 of 9

If this week's questions on the Bleacher Report app are any indication, this weekend's drafts will lean heavily toward keeper leagues.

As such, we're going to roll out a keeper-centric edition of Rapid Fire this time.

[Saquon] Barkley, [Darren] Waller, [Calvin] Ridley, [DK] Metcalf. Pick 2 — @rammer46

Yikes. That's quite the quartet. Darren Waller's missed practices of late are a concern, but he's still the No. 2 option overall at a thin tight end position. With New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley back at practice, he'd likely get my second spot. If Barkley's injury issues are too worrisome for you, Atlanta's Calvin Ridley gets the edge over Seattle's DK Metcalf—the former should get a massive target share with the Falcons in 2021.

In a keeper league, I'm debating between Waller and giving up my 5th round pick or [Darrell] Henderson Jr. and giving up my 11th. — @wamunoz90

It's understandable that getting a starting running back outside the top 10 rounds would be tempting. But Rams head coach Sean McVay has already talked about a "pitch count" for Henderson in the hopes of keeping him healthy, and he just doesn't have the fantasy ceiling to justify keeping him over a top-two tight end at a more-than-reasonable cost.

Who do I keep? Jonathan Taylor (3rd round), Darren Waller (4th round) or CeeDee Lamb (9th round)? — cwiz63

More Waller? Popular guy. This time, however, he's going back. So is Taylor, although the third round isn't a bad price for the Colts running back. The best value here is easily Lamb. Getting a potential top-10 fantasy wideout for a ninth-round pick is borderline felonious.

League is 2 keepers, must forfeit round ahead of player's draft round. Took Antonio Brown in 15th round (in 2020). Worth a 14th? Also, Jonnu Smith worth a 12? — @deelzle604

As has already been mentioned, Brown has quite a bit of fantasy potential in 2021, certainly enough to justify a late-round pick. Jonnu Smith of the New England Patriots is a trickier call. A 12th round pick is pretty minimal cost for the tight end, but with Hunter Henry also on the team and Cam Newton running the offense (at least for now), Smith's fantasy ceiling isn't especially high.

Get 2 keepers PPR league. DK [Metcalf] Round 5, [Antonio] Gibson Round 6, Kyler [Murray] Round 12. Who ya got? — @bRadley83

Usually, in keeper leagues it's all about bargain hunting—targeting the players who will give you the most production for the lowest price. Here that's Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, a top-five QB available outside Round 10. But Washington's Antonio Gibson is a top-15 running back and Seattle's DK Metcalf is potentially a top-five wide receiver. Both can be kept at a very reasonable price. You can find another QB easily enough.

10 team .5 PPR Superflex. Pick 2 for keeper league—[Laviska] Shenault, [Chase] Claypool, Damien Harris or Logan Thomas? -- @DaMoose716

Um, none of the above? This is a pretty ugly set of keepers. Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool is likely the best of this bunch after an impressive rookie season, but even he's no more than a middling WR3. As much value as running backs have, there may not be a more low-ceiling starter in the league than New England's Damien Harris. Laviska Shenault of the Jaguars has some upside, but he's more late dart throw than keeper. That leaves Washington tight end Logan Thomas, who is at least a decent weekly starter.

