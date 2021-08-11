Grading Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green & Breakout Players at NBA Summer League

1 of 5

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham's efficiency from the floor hasn't melted the mind, but so few, if any, players look as thoroughly in control.

Taking pull-back and behind-the-back dribble jumpers is already second nature. He drilled a viral edition of this shot against Jalen Green Tuesday night, the difficulty level on which was matched by the poise and control for the entire sequence.

Defenders already seem flummoxed by all he can do after putting the ball on the deck. He has the physicality—versus summer-league opponents, anyway—to displace dudes with his shoulder and spins through traffic with clear intent. He has yet to attempt a free throw through two games, but little about his game signals this is more than an anomaly.

Modest assist totals (four in two games) don't do justice to his passing acumen. His patience in traffic is aspirational, and at 6'8", thickets of arms and doubles from bigs aren't enough to muddy his vision. He will drop extra dimes and commit fewer turnovers when he has more practice time with teammates.

Nothing, though, has impressed more than Cunningham's defense. Committing seven fouls like he did against the Houston Rockets won't fly in the regular season, but his disruption seems eminently translatable. He knows how to work angles in passing lanes without getting burned backdoor, and I, for one, am anxious to see how many jumpers he sends back during his rookie season.

Two games in Vegas isn't a lot to go on, and summer league isn't supposed to be profoundly indicative. But there is a universality to the way Cunningham plays, an impact that is everywhere and can take different forms. He even seems like more of a floor-spacing threat off the ball than anticipated, and though he prefers to break down defenses at a more deliberate pace, he has flashed changes in gear.

None of this is revelatory. It serves more as validation. Cunningham looks as advertised—and perhaps even better than that.