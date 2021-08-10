Fantasy Football 2021: Mock Draft Strategy, Cheatsheet Entering Preseason Week 1

1 of 3

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Get Creative

Because there are no season-long stakes attached, mock drafts allow for experimentation. You should take advantage.

This is especially helpful if you start the process at the top of your draft. Ever wondered how a team might look after opening a draft with three straight receivers, three straight running backs or that top-tier quarterback you can never talk yourself into adding? Here's a real-world answer to that question.

Make and Track Position Tiers

A player's individual ADP may not be too revealing, since it could differ greatly from one mock to the next. But it is worth knowing where a similarly valued group of players goes.

That does require some pre-draft preparation, since you'll need to compile the tiers before you can track them. Once you have them in hand, though, you can learn a lot by seeing the gap between the first and last players selected within that tier. If you'd be just as happy with both, that information might help you extract an extra round of value or two at your actual draft.