NHL Free Agents 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Brady Tkachuk Rumors and Predictions

Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Ottawa winger Tkachuk is also coming off an impressive campaign. The 21-year-old followed up his 2020 All-Star season with a 56-game, 36-point run with the Senators. While the restricted free agent isn't opposed to signing a long-term deal with Ottawa, he reportedly wants to know in which direction the franchise is willing to go.

"Been asking around on the Tkachuk contract, and nothing new at this point. What was told to me by someone close to the Tkachuk camp, is that Brady loves the crew in Ottawa. But he's totally waiting to see if ownership is willing to spend what it takes to deliver a Cup team," TSN's Shawn Simpson tweeted.

While this doesn't mean that Tkachuk will refuse to sign an extension with Ottawa, it could mean that he's looking for a short-term deal while assessing the franchise's future. It seems that Tkachuk will have no qualms about staying for the long haul if the Senators are willing to put a championship team around him.

"It was made very clear that he would be all in long term if ownership does the same. At the same time they know the business and won't be playing any games," Simpson said in a separate tweet.

Expect Tkachuk to sign before the start of training camp but to take a wait-and-see approach with a shorter deal.

Prediction: Tkachuk signs a two-year deal with Ottawa.