2021 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

0 of 8

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The 2021 Hall of Fame Game was last Thursday, and the first full week of the NFL preseason is about to begin. This means, of course, that the regular season is right around the corner.

Teams can currently carry 90 players on their rosters, but that number must be trimmed to 80 players on Aug. 24 and then 53 players on Aug. 31. Practice squads will soak up a few of those who don't make the final 53, but a huge chunk of talent will be left looking for work. As is usually the case, that group will include many notable veterans.

Well-known players are often cut for reasons other than talent. Diminishing skills and/or poor preseason performances can play a role, of course, but so too can factors like roster makeup, contract status and cap implications.

Here, we'll examine eight noteworthy NFL vets who could find themselves on the cut pile in a couple of weeks. We'll look at each player, his situation and why he could wind up being let go.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.