Fantasy Football 2021: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

When identifying draft-worthy rookies, it's smart to consider projected roles first. Dynasty leagues are different, of course, and long-term value should take precedence there. However, in season-long leagues, players who are going to start right away and play significant roles should be at the top of the order.

Harris is a prime example. So is Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. A former LSU teammate of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase should be a go-to target right out of the gate.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle are all further examples of rookies likely to see big roles in Year 1.

If you are going to take a flier on a rookie quarterback, it's only worth considering those guaranteed to start from Week 1 onward. While San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Trey Lance may have plenty of fantasy upside, he's likely to open the season behind incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, on the other hand, is expected to be a Week 1 starter with franchise-quarterback potential.

"Overall, Lawrence is living up to the hype he received as the top high school quarterback in the country and looks like a Week 1 franchise quarterback with the upside to win multiple MVPs, and only injuries or an incompetent franchise will put him on a path toward failure," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.

While there's no guarantee that Jacksonville will properly develop Lawrence, the Clemson product has all the physical tools needed to be fantasy-relevant as a rookie.

Rookie role players typically have less value, but rookies in committee backfields do have sleeper appeal. Follow the preseason closely, and it if looks like a rookie runner like Michael Carter of the New York Jets is moving up the depth chart, don't be afraid to take a chance on him.

It's also worth following injuries throughout the preseason. An injury to a veteran can open the door for a rookie, and if he performs well enough, he may never relinquish his role.