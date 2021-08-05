Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 13 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 13 Early EventsAugust 5, 2021
The United States had one its most successful days at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Americans blasted open a 17-medal advantage on China during Day 13's events and the move into triple digits feels like it could happen in the next 24 hours.
Four medals were earned in track and field, including a gold in the men's shot put and women's pole vault.
The Americans also picked up medals in boxing, canoe/kayak, skateboarding and sport climbing. The United States women's national soccer team picked up bronze with a win over Australia.
With a few days left at the Summer Games, the Americans have 91 overall medals. They trail China by five in the gold-medal race, but that gap can be made up thanks to both basketball teams, women's water polo and a few track and field events.
Day 13 Medal Winners
Boxing
Men's Featherweight
Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Duke Ragan, United States
Bronze: Lazaro Alvarez, Cuba
Bronze: Samuel Takyi, Ghana
Canoe/Kayak
Men's Kayak 200m
Gold: Sandor Totka, Hungary
Silver: Manfredi Rizza, Italy
Bronze: Liam Heath, Great Britain
Men's Kayak Double
Gold: Australia
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Czech Republic
Women's Canoe Single 200m
Gold: Nevin Harrison, United States
Silver: Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada
Bronze: Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine
Women's Kayak 500m
Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
Silver: Tamara Csipes, Hungary
Bronze: Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark
Cycling
Men's Omnium
Gold: Matthew Walls, Great Britain
Silver: Campbell Stewart, New Zealand
Bronze: Elia Viviani, Italy
Women's Keirin
Gold: Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands
Silver: Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand
Bronze: Lauriane Genest, Canada
Diving
Women's 10m Platform
Gold: Hongchan Quan, China
Silver: Yuxi Chen, China
Bronze: Melissa Wu, Australia
Men's Field Hockey
Gold: Belgium
Silver: Australia
Bronze: India
Karate
Men's Kumite 67kg
Gold: Steven da Costa, France
Silver: Eray Samdan, Turkey
Bronze: Abdel Rahman Almasatfa, Jordan
Bronze: Darkan Assadilov, Kazakhstan
Women's Kumite 55kg
Gold: Ivet Goranova, Belarus
Silver: Anzhelika Terliuga, Ukraine
Bronze: Bettina Plank, Austria
Bronze: Tzuyun Wen, Chinese Taipei
Women's Kata
Gold: Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain
Silver: Kiyou Shimizu, Japan
Bronze: Mo Sheung Grace Lau, Hong Kong
Bronze: Viviana Bottaro, Italy
Marathon Swimming
Men's 10km
Gold: Florian Wellbrock, Germany
Silver: Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary
Bronze: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
Skateboarding
Men's Park
Gold: Keegan Palmer, Australia
Silver: Pedro Barros, Brazi;
Bronze: Cory Juneau, United States
Sport Climbing
Men's Combined
Gold: Alberto Gines Lopez, Spain
Silver: Nathaniel Coleman, United States
Bronze: Jakob Schubert, Austria
Table Tennis
Women's Team
Gold: China
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Hong Kong
Track and Field
Men's 110m Hurdles
Gold: Hansle Parchment, Jamaica
Silver: Grant Holloway, United States
Bronze: Ronald Levy, Jamaica
Men's 20km Race Walk
Gold: Massimo Stano, Italy
Silver: Koki Ikeda, Japan
Bronze: Toshikazu Yamanishi, Japan
Men's 400m
Gold: Steven Gardiner, Bahamas
Silver: Anthony Zambrano, Colombia
Bronze: Kirani James, Grenada
Men's Shot Put
Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States
Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States
Bronze: Tomas Walsh, New Zealand
Men's Triple Jump
Gold: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal
Silver: Yaming Zhu, China
Bronze: Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burkina Faso
Women's Pole Vault
Gold: Katie Nageotte, United States
Silver: Anzhelika Sidorova, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Holly Bradshaw, Great Britain
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 57kg
Gold: Zavur Uguev, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Kumar Ravi, India
Bronze: Nurislam Sanayev, Kazakhstan
Bronze: Thomas Gilman, United States
Men's Freestyle 86kg
Gold: David Taylor, United States
Silver: Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran
Bronze: Artur Naifonov, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Myles Amine, San Marino
Women's Freestyle 57kg
Gold: Risako Kawai, Japan
Silver: Iryna Kurachkina, Belarus
Bronze: Evelina Nikolova, Bulgaria
Bronze: Helen Maroulis, United States
Americans Pick Up 2 More Golds in Track and Field
The United States reached the 20-medal mark in track and field thanks to a strong day in the field events.
Ryan Crouser set the Olympic record in the men's shot put on his first two throws of the competition to win the gold medal.
Crouser was part of a unique final standings in the event since the gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the same men that captured those medals in 2016.
Crouser earned back-to-back golds for the Americans and his fellow countryman Joe Kovacs picked up his second consecutive silver. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh completed the repeat sweep with a third-place mark.
In women's pole vault, Katie Nageotte won the gold medal as the only athlete to clear 4.9 meters.
Nageotte experienced some early struggles, as she missed her first two attempts at the opening height of 4.5 meters, but she rallied back and made her family back home proud.
"I was nervous," Nageotte said, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "I know my family got up very early to watch me. And I would've felt very bad if I made them get up at 6 in the morning to watch me no-height."
Nageotte cleared 4.9 meters (16 foot, 1 inch) on her second attempt. Silver medal winner Anzhelika Sidorova and bronze medal earner Holly Bradshaw could only get up to 4.85 meters.
Crouser and Nageotte gave the United States its fourth and fifth gold medals in track and field. Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Valarie Allman are the other champions in the sport.
Nevin Harrison Wins 1st American Gold In Canoe Sprint
Nineteen-year-old Nevin Harrison made history with her gold medal in the women's 200m canoe sprint.
Harrison got off to a great start in Lane 4 and held her advantage for most of the competition.
Harrison also became the first American woman to medal in a canoeing event since 1964. The Americans last won a medal in any canoe/kayak event in 2004.
The American teenager was excited to play her role in history, per ESPN.com.
"It's exciting to be part of history, to see how awesome we all were," Harrison said. "I knew it was going to be the hardest race of my life. It's the Olympics, and that's what it's all about."
Harrison joined Crouser, Nageotte and wrestler David Taylor as the American gold medalists on Day 13. The United States has 29 overall gold medals.