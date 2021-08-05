Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 13 Early Events

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The United States had one its most successful days at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans blasted open a 17-medal advantage on China during Day 13's events and the move into triple digits feels like it could happen in the next 24 hours.

Four medals were earned in track and field, including a gold in the men's shot put and women's pole vault.

The Americans also picked up medals in boxing, canoe/kayak, skateboarding and sport climbing. The United States women's national soccer team picked up bronze with a win over Australia.

With a few days left at the Summer Games, the Americans have 91 overall medals. They trail China by five in the gold-medal race, but that gap can be made up thanks to both basketball teams, women's water polo and a few track and field events.

The full Olympic medal table can be found here on the event's official website.

Day 13 Medal Winners

Boxing

Men's Featherweight

Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Duke Ragan, United States

Bronze: Lazaro Alvarez, Cuba

Bronze: Samuel Takyi, Ghana

Canoe/Kayak

Men's Kayak 200m

Gold: Sandor Totka, Hungary

Silver: Manfredi Rizza, Italy

Bronze: Liam Heath, Great Britain

Men's Kayak Double

Gold: Australia

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Czech Republic

Women's Canoe Single 200m

Gold: Nevin Harrison, United States

Silver: Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada

Bronze: Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine

Women's Kayak 500m

Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Silver: Tamara Csipes, Hungary

Bronze: Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark

Cycling

Men's Omnium

Gold: Matthew Walls, Great Britain

Silver: Campbell Stewart, New Zealand

Bronze: Elia Viviani, Italy

Women's Keirin

Gold: Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands

Silver: Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand

Bronze: Lauriane Genest, Canada

Diving

Women's 10m Platform

Gold: Hongchan Quan, China

Silver: Yuxi Chen, China

Bronze: Melissa Wu, Australia

Men's Field Hockey

Gold: Belgium

Silver: Australia

Bronze: India

Karate

Men's Kumite 67kg

Gold: Steven da Costa, France

Silver: Eray Samdan, Turkey

Bronze: Abdel Rahman Almasatfa, Jordan

Bronze: Darkan Assadilov, Kazakhstan

Women's Kumite 55kg

Gold: Ivet Goranova, Belarus

Silver: Anzhelika Terliuga, Ukraine

Bronze: Bettina Plank, Austria

Bronze: Tzuyun Wen, Chinese Taipei

Women's Kata

Gold: Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain

Silver: Kiyou Shimizu, Japan

Bronze: Mo Sheung Grace Lau, Hong Kong

Bronze: Viviana Bottaro, Italy

Marathon Swimming

Men's 10km

Gold: Florian Wellbrock, Germany

Silver: Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary

Bronze: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

Skateboarding

Men's Park

Gold: Keegan Palmer, Australia

Silver: Pedro Barros, Brazi;

Bronze: Cory Juneau, United States

Sport Climbing

Men's Combined

Gold: Alberto Gines Lopez, Spain

Silver: Nathaniel Coleman, United States

Bronze: Jakob Schubert, Austria

Table Tennis

Women's Team

Gold: China

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Hong Kong

Track and Field

Men's 110m Hurdles

Gold: Hansle Parchment, Jamaica

Silver: Grant Holloway, United States

Bronze: Ronald Levy, Jamaica

Men's 20km Race Walk

Gold: Massimo Stano, Italy

Silver: Koki Ikeda, Japan

Bronze: Toshikazu Yamanishi, Japan

Men's 400m

Gold: Steven Gardiner, Bahamas

Silver: Anthony Zambrano, Colombia

Bronze: Kirani James, Grenada

Men's Shot Put

Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States

Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States

Bronze: Tomas Walsh, New Zealand

Men's Triple Jump

Gold: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

Silver: Yaming Zhu, China

Bronze: Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burkina Faso

Women's Pole Vault

Gold: Katie Nageotte, United States

Silver: Anzhelika Sidorova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Holly Bradshaw, Great Britain

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Gold: Zavur Uguev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Kumar Ravi, India

Bronze: Nurislam Sanayev, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Thomas Gilman, United States

Men's Freestyle 86kg

Gold: David Taylor, United States

Silver: Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran

Bronze: Artur Naifonov, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Myles Amine, San Marino

Women's Freestyle 57kg

Gold: Risako Kawai, Japan

Silver: Iryna Kurachkina, Belarus

Bronze: Evelina Nikolova, Bulgaria

Bronze: Helen Maroulis, United States

Americans Pick Up 2 More Golds in Track and Field

The United States reached the 20-medal mark in track and field thanks to a strong day in the field events.

Ryan Crouser set the Olympic record in the men's shot put on his first two throws of the competition to win the gold medal.

Crouser was part of a unique final standings in the event since the gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the same men that captured those medals in 2016.

Crouser earned back-to-back golds for the Americans and his fellow countryman Joe Kovacs picked up his second consecutive silver. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh completed the repeat sweep with a third-place mark.

In women's pole vault, Katie Nageotte won the gold medal as the only athlete to clear 4.9 meters.

Nageotte experienced some early struggles, as she missed her first two attempts at the opening height of 4.5 meters, but she rallied back and made her family back home proud.

"I was nervous," Nageotte said, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "I know my family got up very early to watch me. And I would've felt very bad if I made them get up at 6 in the morning to watch me no-height."

Nageotte cleared 4.9 meters (16 foot, 1 inch) on her second attempt. Silver medal winner Anzhelika Sidorova and bronze medal earner Holly Bradshaw could only get up to 4.85 meters.

Crouser and Nageotte gave the United States its fourth and fifth gold medals in track and field. Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Valarie Allman are the other champions in the sport.

Nevin Harrison Wins 1st American Gold In Canoe Sprint

Nineteen-year-old Nevin Harrison made history with her gold medal in the women's 200m canoe sprint.

Harrison got off to a great start in Lane 4 and held her advantage for most of the competition.

Harrison also became the first American woman to medal in a canoeing event since 1964. The Americans last won a medal in any canoe/kayak event in 2004.

The American teenager was excited to play her role in history, per ESPN.com.

"It's exciting to be part of history, to see how awesome we all were," Harrison said. "I knew it was going to be the hardest race of my life. It's the Olympics, and that's what it's all about."

Harrison joined Crouser, Nageotte and wrestler David Taylor as the American gold medalists on Day 13. The United States has 29 overall gold medals.