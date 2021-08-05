X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 13 Early Events

    Gold medalist Ryan Crouser, of the United States, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    The United States had one its most successful days at the Tokyo Olympics.

    The Americans blasted open a 17-medal advantage on China during Day 13's events and the move into triple digits feels like it could happen in the next 24 hours. 

    Four medals were earned in track and field, including a gold in the men's shot put and women's pole vault. 

    The Americans also picked up medals in boxing, canoe/kayak, skateboarding and sport climbing. The United States women's national soccer team picked up bronze with a win over Australia. 

    With a few days left at the Summer Games, the Americans have 91 overall medals. They trail China by five in the gold-medal race, but that gap can be made up thanks to both basketball teams, women's water polo and a few track and field events. 

    The full Olympic medal table can be found here on the event's official website. 

        

    Day 13 Medal Winners

    Boxing

    Men's Featherweight

    Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Duke Ragan, United States

    Bronze: Lazaro Alvarez, Cuba

    Bronze: Samuel Takyi, Ghana

        

    Canoe/Kayak

    Men's Kayak 200m

    Gold: Sandor Totka, Hungary

    Silver: Manfredi Rizza, Italy

    Bronze: Liam Heath, Great Britain

        

    Men's Kayak Double

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Czech Republic

         

    Women's Canoe Single 200m

    Gold: Nevin Harrison, United States

    Silver: Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada

    Bronze: Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine

          

    Women's Kayak 500m

    Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

    Silver: Tamara Csipes, Hungary

    Bronze: Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark

         

    Cycling

    Men's Omnium

    Gold: Matthew Walls, Great Britain

    Silver: Campbell Stewart, New Zealand

    Bronze: Elia Viviani, Italy

         

    Women's Keirin

    Gold: Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands

    Silver: Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand

    Bronze: Lauriane Genest, Canada

          

    Diving

    Women's 10m Platform

    Gold: Hongchan Quan, China

    Silver: Yuxi Chen, China

    Bronze: Melissa Wu, Australia

        

    Men's Field Hockey

    Gold: Belgium

    Silver: Australia

    Bronze: India

         

    Karate

    Men's Kumite 67kg

    Gold: Steven da Costa, France

    Silver: Eray Samdan, Turkey

    Bronze: Abdel Rahman Almasatfa, Jordan

    Bronze: Darkan Assadilov, Kazakhstan

         

    Women's Kumite 55kg

    Gold: Ivet Goranova, Belarus

    Silver: Anzhelika Terliuga, Ukraine

    Bronze: Bettina Plank, Austria

    Bronze: Tzuyun Wen, Chinese Taipei

           

    Women's Kata

    Gold: Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain

    Silver: Kiyou Shimizu, Japan

    Bronze: Mo Sheung Grace Lau, Hong Kong

    Bronze: Viviana Bottaro, Italy

          

    Marathon Swimming

    Men's 10km

    Gold: Florian Wellbrock, Germany

    Silver: Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary

    Bronze: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

         

    Skateboarding

    Men's Park

    Gold: Keegan Palmer, Australia

    Silver: Pedro Barros, Brazi;

    Bronze: Cory Juneau, United States

         

    Sport Climbing

    Men's Combined

    Gold: Alberto Gines Lopez, Spain

    Silver: Nathaniel Coleman, United States

    Bronze: Jakob Schubert, Austria

         

    Table Tennis

    Women's Team

    Gold: China

    Silver: Japan

    Bronze: Hong Kong

        

    Track and Field

    Men's 110m Hurdles

    Gold: Hansle Parchment, Jamaica

    Silver: Grant Holloway, United States

    Bronze: Ronald Levy, Jamaica

          

    Men's 20km Race Walk

    Gold: Massimo Stano, Italy

    Silver: Koki Ikeda, Japan

    Bronze: Toshikazu Yamanishi, Japan

          

    Men's 400m 

    Gold: Steven Gardiner, Bahamas

    Silver: Anthony Zambrano, Colombia

    Bronze: Kirani James, Grenada

        

    Men's Shot Put

    Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States

    Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States

    Bronze: Tomas Walsh, New Zealand

        

    Men's Triple Jump

    Gold: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

    Silver: Yaming Zhu, China

    Bronze: Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burkina Faso

         

    Women's Pole Vault

    Gold: Katie Nageotte, United States

    Silver: Anzhelika Sidorova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Holly Bradshaw, Great Britain

          

    Wrestling

    Men's Freestyle 57kg

    Gold: Zavur Uguev, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Kumar Ravi, India

    Bronze: Nurislam Sanayev, Kazakhstan

    Bronze: Thomas Gilman, United States

          

    Men's Freestyle 86kg

    Gold: David Taylor, United States

    Silver: Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran

    Bronze: Artur Naifonov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Myles Amine, San Marino 

         

    Women's Freestyle 57kg

    Gold: Risako Kawai, Japan

    Silver: Iryna Kurachkina, Belarus

    Bronze: Evelina Nikolova, Bulgaria

    Bronze: Helen Maroulis, United States

        

    Americans Pick Up 2 More Golds in Track and Field

    The United States reached the 20-medal mark in track and field thanks to a strong day in the field events. 

    Ryan Crouser set the Olympic record in the men's shot put on his first two throws of the competition to win the gold medal. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    Ryan Crouser is wasting NO TIME. He just broke the Olympic shot put record on his FIRST THROW OF THE OLYMPICS. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/JccGj0pK55

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    Two throws. Two Olympic records. That's all. What else needs to be said about Ryan Crouser right now? #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/jVtBlVo3Aw

    Crouser was part of a unique final standings in the event since the gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the same men that captured those medals in 2016. 

    Crouser earned back-to-back golds for the Americans and his fellow countryman Joe Kovacs picked up his second consecutive silver. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh completed the repeat sweep with a third-place mark.

    In women's pole vault, Katie Nageotte won the gold medal as the only athlete to clear 4.9 meters. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    A GOLDEN moment for Katie Nageotte. 🥇 #TokyoOlympics | #OlympicHERstory https://t.co/fFkphJO9XH

    Nageotte experienced some early struggles, as she missed her first two attempts at the opening height of 4.5 meters, but she rallied back and made her family back home proud. 

    "I was nervous," Nageotte said, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "I know my family got up very early to watch me. And I would've felt very bad if I made them get up at 6 in the morning to watch me no-height."

    Nageotte cleared 4.9 meters (16 foot, 1 inch) on her second attempt. Silver medal winner Anzhelika Sidorova and bronze medal earner Holly Bradshaw could only get up to 4.85 meters. 

    Crouser and Nageotte gave the United States its fourth and fifth gold medals in track and field. Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Valarie Allman are the other champions in the sport.

              

    Nevin Harrison Wins 1st American Gold In Canoe Sprint

    Nineteen-year-old Nevin Harrison made history with her gold medal in the women's 200m canoe sprint. 

    Team USA @TeamUSA

    Going down in history! 19-year-old @nevin_harrison is the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in single 200m canoe sprint. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/seRF4fLCos

    Harrison got off to a great start in Lane 4 and held her advantage for most of the competition. 

    Team USA @TeamUSA

    Clean start, clean finish. We can't get enough of this historic win by @nevin_harrison. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/RvDbVXdiXa

    Harrison also became the first American woman to medal in a canoeing event since 1964. The Americans last won a medal in any canoe/kayak event in 2004. 

    The American teenager was excited to play her role in history, per ESPN.com.

    "It's exciting to be part of history, to see how awesome we all were," Harrison said. "I knew it was going to be the hardest race of my life. It's the Olympics, and that's what it's all about."

    Harrison joined Crouser, Nageotte and wrestler David Taylor as the American gold medalists on Day 13. The United States has 29 overall gold medals. 

