Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 400m Medal Winners, Times and Results

Steven Gardiner became the first man from the Bahamas to win the men's 400 meters at the Summer Olympics on Thursday.

Gardiner beat out two-time medalist Kirani James of Grenada and Anthony Zambrano from Colombia to claim his first-ever gold medal.

For a brief moment, the Bahamas now holds the Olympic titles in both 400-meter races at the Olympics. Shaunae Miller won the women's race in Rio de Janeiro.

The 25-year-old Gardiner is now the owner of the World Championships and Olympics gold in the event.

Zambrano came in second, while James added a bronze to his 2012 gold and 2016 silver.

Results

1. Steven Gardiner, Bahamas: 43.85 seconds

2. Anthony Zambrano, Colombia: 44.08

3. Kirani James, Grenada: 44.19

4. Michael Cherry, United States: 44.21

5. Michael Norman, United States: 44.31

6. Christopher Taylor, Jamaica: 44.79

7. Isaac Makwala, Botswana: 44.94

8. Liemarvin Bonevacia, Netherlands: 45.07

Highlights

Gardiner exploded off the final turn to gain the advantage he needed to do the World Championships-Olympics double.

The Bahamian's surge put him past a handful of medal contenders, and it made him the only runner to go under 44 seconds in the event.

Gardiner's time of 43.85 seconds was the best of the season for him, and it secured his first individual medal at the Olympics. He was a part of the 4x400m relay team that took bronze in Brazil.

The victory made Gardiner the first athlete from the Bahamas to capture a gold medal in men's track and field. A few Bahamian women have won the 400 meters.

History was also made by Colombian Zambrano in second place, as he earned the first medal in the event for the South American nation.

James completed his collection of 400-meter medals by taking third at the line in front of Michael Cherry.

The 2012 gold medalist took silver behind Wayde van Niekerk in 2016 and needed a late push in front of two Americans to land bronze on Thursday.

Cherry and Norman completed a disappointing set of events for the American men in track and field.

NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi pointed out that no American man finished in the gold-medal position in any of the five short-distance events:

Cherry did set a personal best of 44.21 seconds, but it was not good enough to win a medal.

The United States has a single medalist in the last three Summer Olympics in the men's 400 meters. LaShawn Merritt took bronze in Rio de Janeiro.