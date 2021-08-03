    Fantasy Football 2021: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

    Jake Rill August 3, 2021

      Nell Redmond/Associated Press

      If you've played fantasy football the past few years, then the beginning of most drafts are going to feel familiar this year. Many of the top-ranked players heading into the 2021 campaign are the expected stars who have quickly come off the board in recent seasons as well.

      Still, it's important to prepare before going into your draft. While the first-round players may be mostly obvious, other things have changed around the NFL. A new class of rookies has entered the league, while other names outperformed or underperformed in 2020, impacting their stock heading into a new season.

      Which players should you prioritize early in your draft? How will the first few rounds unfold? Every league is different, but rankings and projections can at least give you an idea of how things will go.

      With NFL training camps underway, here's the latest fantasy player rankings and a four-round mock draft.

    Top 50 Player Rankings

      Jim Mone/Associated Press

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      14. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      17. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      19. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      21. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      22. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      23. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      24. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      25. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      26. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      28. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      29. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      31. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      33. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      34. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      35. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      36. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      37. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      38. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

      39. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      40. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

      41. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      42. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      43. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      44. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      45. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      46. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

      47. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      48. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      49. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

      50. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

      Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

      Round 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

                    

      Round 2

      13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      15. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      17. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      19. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      20. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      21. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      22. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      23. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      24. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

                  

      Round 3

      25. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      26. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      27. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      29. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      31. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      32. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      33. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      34. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      35. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      36. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

                       

      Round 4

      37. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      38. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      39. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      40. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

      41. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      42. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      43. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      44. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      45. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

      46. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      47. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

      48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    1st-Round Breakdown

      Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

      Many fantasy football managers who had the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 used it to take Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It made sense after he had a huge 2019 season, during which he had 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground as well as 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

      However, those managers also ended the season disappointed. McCaffrey was limited to three games last year because of injuries. And while there are always unforeseeable issues that can greatly impact fantasy teams, it was especially tough to deal with considering how frequently he was going No. 1 overall.

      Even though the 25-year-old couldn't meet expectations in 2020, that doesn't change the fact that he should be the top selection again this year. He should have a bounce-back showing, and new Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold will likely rely on him to contribute to both the running and passing games.

      But there are several other running backs who could be considered at No. 1, and none of them would be bad picks. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, Tennessee's Derrick Henry and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara are all coming off big seasons that have them as probable top-five selections and options to consider with the top pick.

      However, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus believes taking McCaffrey at No. 1 is a "no-brainer."

      "McCaffrey either touched the ball or was targeted on 42.0 percent of his offensive plays in 2019, and that increased to 48.8 percent in 2020," he wrote. "McCaffrey would have been on pace for the greatest fantasy season of all time if that usage continued and he wasn't hurt."

      Like most years, running backs are likely to come off the board quickly in your draft. It wouldn't be strange to see nine or 10 backs selected in the opening round. There aren't a ton of running backs who are guaranteed bell cows, so it's beneficial to take a top-tier one when you can.

      One added wrinkle to the first round this year is the possibility of Kansas City's Travis Kelce getting taken within the first 10-12 picks. Tight ends typically don't get selected that early, but once the few elite players at the position get taken, there aren't many reliable options, which often leads to streaming at the position.

      Kelce was much more impactful than every other tight end in fantasy last year, making him worthy of consideration with your top pick. In points-per-reception leagues in 2020, he had 312.8 fantasy points in 15 games (per FantasyPros). Las Vegas' Darren Waller had 278.6, then no other tight end had more than 176.6.

      "Kelce beat the third-place scorer (Logan Thomas and Robert Tonyan tied) by 124.2 points and Waller beat him by 102. This is just a massive advantage. You’ll never come close to this at any other position," Michael Salfino of The Athletic wrote.

      You shouldn't pass over players such as McCaffrey, Cook, Henry or Kamara to take Kelce. But if your pick is in the back half of the first round, and you know you can get a running back early in the second, then selecting the Chiefs star could end up being a huge advantage.

