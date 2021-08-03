Fantasy Football 2021: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

3 of 3

Many fantasy football managers who had the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 used it to take Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It made sense after he had a huge 2019 season, during which he had 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground as well as 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

However, those managers also ended the season disappointed. McCaffrey was limited to three games last year because of injuries. And while there are always unforeseeable issues that can greatly impact fantasy teams, it was especially tough to deal with considering how frequently he was going No. 1 overall.

Even though the 25-year-old couldn't meet expectations in 2020, that doesn't change the fact that he should be the top selection again this year. He should have a bounce-back showing, and new Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold will likely rely on him to contribute to both the running and passing games.

But there are several other running backs who could be considered at No. 1, and none of them would be bad picks. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, Tennessee's Derrick Henry and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara are all coming off big seasons that have them as probable top-five selections and options to consider with the top pick.

However, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus believes taking McCaffrey at No. 1 is a "no-brainer."

"McCaffrey either touched the ball or was targeted on 42.0 percent of his offensive plays in 2019, and that increased to 48.8 percent in 2020," he wrote. "McCaffrey would have been on pace for the greatest fantasy season of all time if that usage continued and he wasn't hurt."

Like most years, running backs are likely to come off the board quickly in your draft. It wouldn't be strange to see nine or 10 backs selected in the opening round. There aren't a ton of running backs who are guaranteed bell cows, so it's beneficial to take a top-tier one when you can.

One added wrinkle to the first round this year is the possibility of Kansas City's Travis Kelce getting taken within the first 10-12 picks. Tight ends typically don't get selected that early, but once the few elite players at the position get taken, there aren't many reliable options, which often leads to streaming at the position.

Kelce was much more impactful than every other tight end in fantasy last year, making him worthy of consideration with your top pick. In points-per-reception leagues in 2020, he had 312.8 fantasy points in 15 games (per FantasyPros). Las Vegas' Darren Waller had 278.6, then no other tight end had more than 176.6.

"Kelce beat the third-place scorer (Logan Thomas and Robert Tonyan tied) by 124.2 points and Waller beat him by 102. This is just a massive advantage. You’ll never come close to this at any other position," Michael Salfino of The Athletic wrote.

You shouldn't pass over players such as McCaffrey, Cook, Henry or Kamara to take Kelce. But if your pick is in the back half of the first round, and you know you can get a running back early in the second, then selecting the Chiefs star could end up being a huge advantage.