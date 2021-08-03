Winners and Losers from Women's Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

2 of 11

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

United States women's high-performance team coordinator Tom Forster got very, very lucky in Tokyo after his questionable approach to team selection caused problems from the beginning of his tenure three years ago. The Olympic team selection was no exception.

Forster reportedly opposed Jade Carey's plan to vie for the World Cup vault spot and tried to discourage her from going for it; as it turned out, Carey was one of the only members of the U.S. delegation to not find herself ensnared in Forster's selection process. Forster chose the top four all-around finishers at Olympic trials for the Tokyo team, a strategy—or lack thereof—that he had followed for other international teams.

In this case, he suggested, Biles was so dominant that she would effectively carry the team, so why not just be fair? Problem was, he didn't account for whether different team composition might result in higher scores; he scoffed publicly at the idea that the team final would come down to tenths of a point.

Then, of course, the team final was lost by more than three points. But after Biles removed herself from the individual all-around and three event finals, Forster began to look like the luckiest person in Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee won gold in the all-around. MyKayla Skinner, who thought her Olympics were over and that she would return home with no medal, took silver in the vault final. And Jade Carey won gold in the floor final. Every athlete on the American team and its two specialists will go home with at least one medal.

But that's no thanks to Forster, whose desire to preserve what he called the "integrity of the process" in team selection may have caused several of his athletes unnecessary stress.