NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Are the Colts Doomed Without Carson Wentz?

There is nothing that NFL teams dread more than the idea of a serious injury striking a key player in training camp. It well and truly is a nightmare scenario.

Right about now, the Indianapolis Colts would like to wake up from their bad dream.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was supposed to be the final piece in a Super Bowl puzzle for the Colts. The quarterback who reunited with the coach he thrived under in Philadelphia was going to lead the franchise on a deep postseason run.

Instead, Wentz is now out indefinitely (and quite possibly well into the regular season), and Indy's chances of even making the playoffs could be all but shot before the season even begins.

It should surprise exactly zero people that we're leading off Monday's column with the latest from Indianapolis, both on Wentz's injured foot and the veteran quarterback who might be brought in to relieve him—again.

From there it's a trip around the league to look at the latest updates on injuries and camp competitions around the NFL.