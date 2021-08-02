X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 10 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 2, 2021

    Valarie Allman, of the United States, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

    Valarie Allman and Jade Carey became the latest Americans to capture gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

    Allman became the first American to secure a gold in a track and field event in Japan by winning the women's discus event. Carey continued the successful gymnastics meet for the American women with a first-place finish in the floor exercise.

    The pair increased the United States' gold medal haul to 22, second behind China's 29. However, the U.S. holds a 64-62 advantage over China in the overall medal table after Day 10's early events.

    The complete overall medal table can be found on the Olympics' official website.

                 

    Day 10 Medal Winners 

    Badminton

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Men's Singles

    Gold: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark

    Silver: Long Chen, China

    Bronze: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Indonesia

           

    Women's Doubles

    Gold: Indonesia

    Silver: China

    Bronze: South Korea

            

    Track Cycling

    Women's Team Sprint

    Gold: China

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee

           

    Equestrian

    Eventing Individual

    Gold: Julia Krajewski, Germany

    Silver: Tom McEwen, Great Britain

    Bronze: Andrew Hoy, Australia

           

    Eventing Team

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: Australia

    Bronze: France

                 

    Gymnastics

    Men's Rings

    Gold: Yang Liu, China

    Silver: Hao You, China

    Bronze: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece

            

    Men's Vault

    Gold: Jaehwan Shin, South Korea

    Silver: Denis Ablyazin, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Artur Davytan, Armenia

            

    Women's Floor Exercise

    Gold: Jade Carey, United States

    Silver: Vanessa Ferrari, Italy

    Bronze: Mai Murakami, Japan

    Bronze: Angelina Melnikova, Russian Olympic Committee

            

    Shooting

    Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

    Gold: Changhong Zhang, China

    Silver: Sergey Kamenskiy, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Milenko Sabic, Serbia

           

    Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

    Gold: Jean Quiquampoix, France

    Silver: Leuris Pupo, Cuba

    Bronze: Yuehong Li, China

           

    Track and Field

    Men's 3,000m Steeplechase

    Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco

    Silver: Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia

    Bronze: Benjamin Kigen, Kenya

            

    Men's Long Jump

    Gold: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

    Silver: Juan Miguel Echevarria, Cuba

    Bronze: Maykel Masso, Cuba

            

    Women's 100m Hurdles

    Gold: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico

    Silver: Kendra Harrison, United States

    Bronze: Megan Tapper, Jamaica

             

    Women's 5,000m

    Gold: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

    Silver: Hellen Obiri, Kenya

    Bronze: Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia

           

    Women's Discus

    Gold: Valarie Allman, United States

    Silver: Kristin Pudenz, Germany

    Bronze: Yaime Perez, Cuba

             

    Weightlifting

    Women's 87kg

    Gold: Zhouyu Wang, China

    Silver: Tamara Salazar, Ecuador

    Bronze: Crismery Santana, Dominican Republic

           

    Women's +87kg

    Gold: Wenwen Li, China

    Silver: Emily Campbell, Great Britain

    Bronze: Sarah Robles, United States

             

    Wrestling

    Men's Greco-Roman 130kg

    Gold: Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba

    Silver: Iakobi Kajaia, Georgia

    Bronze: Sergei Semenov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Riza Kayaalp, Turkey

           

    Men's Greco-Roman 60kg

    Gold: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba

    Silver: Kenichiro Fumita, Japan

    Bronze: Sailike Walihan, China

    Bronze: Sergey Emelin, Russian Olympic Committee

             

    Women's 76kg Freestyle

    Gold: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany

    Silver: Adeline Gray, United States

    Bronze: Qian Zhou, China

    Bronze: Yasemin Adar, Turkey 

                  

    Valarie Allman Wins 1st American Gold in Track and Field

    Allman's victory in the women's discus should be the first of a handful of gold medals the U.S. wins over the next few days inside the Japan National Stadium.

    The 26-year-old Stanford product needed one throw to set the winning mark in the competition. She started the six-throw final with a heave of 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches).

    Olympics @Olympics

    It’s #gold for Valarie Allman of @TeamUSA in the women’s discus throw on her Olympic debut! @WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | #Athletics https://t.co/WeIx1j5Ptx

    Allman had to wait and see what 11 other competitors would throw during the final, but no one came close to reaching her opening mark. The American sent two more throws into the field, but neither was within two meters of her original toss.

    Silver-medal winner Kristin Pudenz of Germany produced a best throw of 66.86 meters.

    Allman's gold was the first of its kind and fifth overall medal in track and field for the Americans in Tokyo. Fred Kerley (men's 100m) Kendra Harrison (women's 100m hurdles) and Raven Saunders (women's shot put) all won silver medals, while the mixed 4x400 meter relay team picked up a bronze.

    Before the Games conclude Sunday, the United States is expected to pick up a slew of medals in the athletics events. Sydney McLaughlin (women's 400m hurdles) and Noah Lyles (men's 200m) are among the established stars who could help create separation from China in the overall medal table.

               

    Jade Carey Takes Gold in Floor Exercise

    Carey picked up the second American individual win in gymnastics of these Games.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    GOLDEN! 🥇 @TeamUSA's @jadeacarey wins GOLD on floor exercise at the #TokyoOlympics. @OnHerTurf x #OlympicHERstory https://t.co/zjUvfWwsmg

    The 21-year-old produced a score of 14.366 during her floor exercise routine to join Suni Lee as one of the two American gymnasts with gold medals in Tokyo.

    Carey used the floor exercise as a bounce-back event after she took eighth in the vault competition.

    She told NBC's The Today Show that she needed to put the vault result behind her to focus on winning the floor exercise.

    "Last night was definitely hard for me, but I just had to remember that I wasn't done yet, and we still had floor, so I needed to put it behind me and give everything I could into floor," Carey said.

    The United States' other gymnastics gold came from Lee in the individual all-around. MyKayla Skinner took silver in the vault, and Lee was third in the uneven bars. The Americans also took silver in the team all-around, but Carey was left off the roster for the four-person competition.

    Carey's victory Monday morning means each of the five female American gymnasts who went to Tokyo will go home with at least one medal.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!