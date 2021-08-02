Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 10 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 10 Early EventsAugust 2, 2021
Valarie Allman and Jade Carey became the latest Americans to capture gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Allman became the first American to secure a gold in a track and field event in Japan by winning the women's discus event. Carey continued the successful gymnastics meet for the American women with a first-place finish in the floor exercise.
The pair increased the United States' gold medal haul to 22, second behind China's 29. However, the U.S. holds a 64-62 advantage over China in the overall medal table after Day 10's early events.
The complete overall medal table can be found on the Olympics' official website.
Day 10 Medal Winners
Badminton
Men's Singles
Gold: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark
Silver: Long Chen, China
Bronze: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Indonesia
Women's Doubles
Gold: Indonesia
Silver: China
Bronze: South Korea
Track Cycling
Women's Team Sprint
Gold: China
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee
Equestrian
Eventing Individual
Gold: Julia Krajewski, Germany
Silver: Tom McEwen, Great Britain
Bronze: Andrew Hoy, Australia
Eventing Team
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Australia
Bronze: France
Gymnastics
Men's Rings
Gold: Yang Liu, China
Silver: Hao You, China
Bronze: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece
Men's Vault
Gold: Jaehwan Shin, South Korea
Silver: Denis Ablyazin, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Artur Davytan, Armenia
Women's Floor Exercise
Gold: Jade Carey, United States
Silver: Vanessa Ferrari, Italy
Bronze: Mai Murakami, Japan
Bronze: Angelina Melnikova, Russian Olympic Committee
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Gold: Changhong Zhang, China
Silver: Sergey Kamenskiy, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Milenko Sabic, Serbia
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Gold: Jean Quiquampoix, France
Silver: Leuris Pupo, Cuba
Bronze: Yuehong Li, China
Track and Field
Men's 3,000m Steeplechase
Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
Silver: Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia
Bronze: Benjamin Kigen, Kenya
Men's Long Jump
Gold: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
Silver: Juan Miguel Echevarria, Cuba
Bronze: Maykel Masso, Cuba
Women's 100m Hurdles
Gold: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
Silver: Kendra Harrison, United States
Bronze: Megan Tapper, Jamaica
Women's 5,000m
Gold: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Silver: Hellen Obiri, Kenya
Bronze: Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia
Women's Discus
Gold: Valarie Allman, United States
Silver: Kristin Pudenz, Germany
Bronze: Yaime Perez, Cuba
Weightlifting
Women's 87kg
Gold: Zhouyu Wang, China
Silver: Tamara Salazar, Ecuador
Bronze: Crismery Santana, Dominican Republic
Women's +87kg
Gold: Wenwen Li, China
Silver: Emily Campbell, Great Britain
Bronze: Sarah Robles, United States
Wrestling
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg
Gold: Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba
Silver: Iakobi Kajaia, Georgia
Bronze: Sergei Semenov, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Riza Kayaalp, Turkey
Men's Greco-Roman 60kg
Gold: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba
Silver: Kenichiro Fumita, Japan
Bronze: Sailike Walihan, China
Bronze: Sergey Emelin, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's 76kg Freestyle
Gold: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany
Silver: Adeline Gray, United States
Bronze: Qian Zhou, China
Bronze: Yasemin Adar, Turkey
Valarie Allman Wins 1st American Gold in Track and Field
Allman's victory in the women's discus should be the first of a handful of gold medals the U.S. wins over the next few days inside the Japan National Stadium.
The 26-year-old Stanford product needed one throw to set the winning mark in the competition. She started the six-throw final with a heave of 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches).
Allman had to wait and see what 11 other competitors would throw during the final, but no one came close to reaching her opening mark. The American sent two more throws into the field, but neither was within two meters of her original toss.
Silver-medal winner Kristin Pudenz of Germany produced a best throw of 66.86 meters.
Allman's gold was the first of its kind and fifth overall medal in track and field for the Americans in Tokyo. Fred Kerley (men's 100m) Kendra Harrison (women's 100m hurdles) and Raven Saunders (women's shot put) all won silver medals, while the mixed 4x400 meter relay team picked up a bronze.
Before the Games conclude Sunday, the United States is expected to pick up a slew of medals in the athletics events. Sydney McLaughlin (women's 400m hurdles) and Noah Lyles (men's 200m) are among the established stars who could help create separation from China in the overall medal table.
Jade Carey Takes Gold in Floor Exercise
Carey picked up the second American individual win in gymnastics of these Games.
The 21-year-old produced a score of 14.366 during her floor exercise routine to join Suni Lee as one of the two American gymnasts with gold medals in Tokyo.
Carey used the floor exercise as a bounce-back event after she took eighth in the vault competition.
She told NBC's The Today Show that she needed to put the vault result behind her to focus on winning the floor exercise.
"Last night was definitely hard for me, but I just had to remember that I wasn't done yet, and we still had floor, so I needed to put it behind me and give everything I could into floor," Carey said.
The United States' other gymnastics gold came from Lee in the individual all-around. MyKayla Skinner took silver in the vault, and Lee was third in the uneven bars. The Americans also took silver in the team all-around, but Carey was left off the roster for the four-person competition.
Carey's victory Monday morning means each of the five female American gymnasts who went to Tokyo will go home with at least one medal.