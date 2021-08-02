Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 10 Early Events

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Valarie Allman and Jade Carey became the latest Americans to capture gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Allman became the first American to secure a gold in a track and field event in Japan by winning the women's discus event. Carey continued the successful gymnastics meet for the American women with a first-place finish in the floor exercise.

The pair increased the United States' gold medal haul to 22, second behind China's 29. However, the U.S. holds a 64-62 advantage over China in the overall medal table after Day 10's early events.

The complete overall medal table can be found on the Olympics' official website.

Day 10 Medal Winners

Badminton

Men's Singles

Gold: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark

Silver: Long Chen, China

Bronze: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Indonesia

Women's Doubles

Gold: Indonesia

Silver: China

Bronze: South Korea

Track Cycling

Women's Team Sprint

Gold: China

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee

Equestrian

Eventing Individual

Gold: Julia Krajewski, Germany

Silver: Tom McEwen, Great Britain

Bronze: Andrew Hoy, Australia

Eventing Team

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Australia

Bronze: France

Gymnastics

Men's Rings

Gold: Yang Liu, China

Silver: Hao You, China

Bronze: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece

Men's Vault

Gold: Jaehwan Shin, South Korea

Silver: Denis Ablyazin, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Artur Davytan, Armenia

Women's Floor Exercise

Gold: Jade Carey, United States

Silver: Vanessa Ferrari, Italy

Bronze: Mai Murakami, Japan

Bronze: Angelina Melnikova, Russian Olympic Committee

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Gold: Changhong Zhang, China

Silver: Sergey Kamenskiy, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Milenko Sabic, Serbia

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold: Jean Quiquampoix, France

Silver: Leuris Pupo, Cuba

Bronze: Yuehong Li, China

Track and Field

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase

Gold: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco

Silver: Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia

Bronze: Benjamin Kigen, Kenya

Men's Long Jump

Gold: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

Silver: Juan Miguel Echevarria, Cuba

Bronze: Maykel Masso, Cuba

Women's 100m Hurdles

Gold: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico

Silver: Kendra Harrison, United States

Bronze: Megan Tapper, Jamaica

Women's 5,000m

Gold: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Silver: Hellen Obiri, Kenya

Bronze: Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia

Women's Discus

Gold: Valarie Allman, United States

Silver: Kristin Pudenz, Germany

Bronze: Yaime Perez, Cuba

Weightlifting

Women's 87kg

Gold: Zhouyu Wang, China

Silver: Tamara Salazar, Ecuador

Bronze: Crismery Santana, Dominican Republic

Women's +87kg

Gold: Wenwen Li, China

Silver: Emily Campbell, Great Britain

Bronze: Sarah Robles, United States

Wrestling

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg

Gold: Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba

Silver: Iakobi Kajaia, Georgia

Bronze: Sergei Semenov, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Riza Kayaalp, Turkey

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg

Gold: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba

Silver: Kenichiro Fumita, Japan

Bronze: Sailike Walihan, China

Bronze: Sergey Emelin, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's 76kg Freestyle

Gold: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany

Silver: Adeline Gray, United States

Bronze: Qian Zhou, China

Bronze: Yasemin Adar, Turkey

Valarie Allman Wins 1st American Gold in Track and Field

Allman's victory in the women's discus should be the first of a handful of gold medals the U.S. wins over the next few days inside the Japan National Stadium.

The 26-year-old Stanford product needed one throw to set the winning mark in the competition. She started the six-throw final with a heave of 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches).

Allman had to wait and see what 11 other competitors would throw during the final, but no one came close to reaching her opening mark. The American sent two more throws into the field, but neither was within two meters of her original toss.

Silver-medal winner Kristin Pudenz of Germany produced a best throw of 66.86 meters.

Allman's gold was the first of its kind and fifth overall medal in track and field for the Americans in Tokyo. Fred Kerley (men's 100m) Kendra Harrison (women's 100m hurdles) and Raven Saunders (women's shot put) all won silver medals, while the mixed 4x400 meter relay team picked up a bronze.

Before the Games conclude Sunday, the United States is expected to pick up a slew of medals in the athletics events. Sydney McLaughlin (women's 400m hurdles) and Noah Lyles (men's 200m) are among the established stars who could help create separation from China in the overall medal table.

Jade Carey Takes Gold in Floor Exercise

Carey picked up the second American individual win in gymnastics of these Games.

The 21-year-old produced a score of 14.366 during her floor exercise routine to join Suni Lee as one of the two American gymnasts with gold medals in Tokyo.

Carey used the floor exercise as a bounce-back event after she took eighth in the vault competition.

She told NBC's The Today Show that she needed to put the vault result behind her to focus on winning the floor exercise.

"Last night was definitely hard for me, but I just had to remember that I wasn't done yet, and we still had floor, so I needed to put it behind me and give everything I could into floor," Carey said.

The United States' other gymnastics gold came from Lee in the individual all-around. MyKayla Skinner took silver in the vault, and Lee was third in the uneven bars. The Americans also took silver in the team all-around, but Carey was left off the roster for the four-person competition.

Carey's victory Monday morning means each of the five female American gymnasts who went to Tokyo will go home with at least one medal.