NHL Rumors: Latest on David Krejci, New York Islanders and More

The Ottawa Senators may have already acquired former Anaheim Duck Andrew Agozzino and former Columbus Blue Jacket Michael Del Zotto, but the team is still looking for a center and/or winger, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Coach D.J. Smith re-signed and winger Evgenii Dadonov was shipped off to Las Vegas, but the team is still not finished plugging holes.

Per Garrioch's report, they remain in the hunt for the New York Rangers' Ryan Strome, but his availability may be linked to New York's ability to trade for Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel. The Senators contemplated adding Eichel, but a hefty price tag made that unfeasible.

Add to it hesitancy on the part of the Sabres to have Eichel play for anyone in the Eastern Conference, and that is a domino that may never fall.

After adding winger Pontus Aberg, defender Dillon Heatherington and forward Kole Sherwood, the team still finds itself with a considerable amount of money left over after trading Dadonov—CapFriendly reports the Sens have a little under $30 million in cap space.

Money that general manager Pierre Dorian assured reporters would be spent: "Whether it's through trades or free agency we'll make sure we spend money wisely."

The team is still looking to re-sign restricted free-agent winger Brady Tkachuk, which would help alleviate the immediate need at the position.

After a sixth-place finish in the North Division in the 2020-21 season, Ottawa will have to spend wisely to take the next step in its rebuild but also recognize its need for talent.

Even then, it might be difficult to make an immediate impact given the talent in the Atlantic Division.