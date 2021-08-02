NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First Wave of Free Agency

0 of 6

Flat cap. Schmat cap.

Though a second season of $81.5 million payrolls seemed likely to temper the NHL's latest free-agency spending spree, the money has been flying fast and free since things got underway on Wednesday.

Nearly 250 signings covering more than 400 contract years worth nearly $1 billion had been made official through Saturday evening, including $9 million or more annually in new deals or extensions for Zach Werenski, Brayden Point, Alex Ovechkin, Seth Jones, Dougie Hamilton and Cale Makar.

And while uncertainty remains as teams construct rosters for the 2021-22 season, those initial puzzle pieces have provided jolts of optimism for some fanbases while others are lamenting inaction.

The B/R ice hockey team kept its finger on the pulse of the league throughout the playoffs and the draft process, and we continued to do so as the free-agent dominoes began to fall. The result is a new bottom-to-top ranking of all 32 teams with updates based on the changes each has or hasn't made.

Read on to see what we think of what your team has done, and we invite you to head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts—and to provide some feedback on where we got things right.