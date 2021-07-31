Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 8 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 8 Early EventsJuly 31, 2021
The second weekend of the Summer Olympics is one of the best stretches of the event because the two marquee sports overlap for three days.
On Day 8 of the Tokyo Games, the medal events started in the swimming pool and then shifted to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for track and field finals.
The stars showed up in their top events in both sports. Americans Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky won swimming gold events, while Jamaica swept the women's 100-meter dash.
Dressel and Ledecky helped the United States keep pace with China in the overall medal table. The two nations are tied with 46 medals, though China has five more golds as of Saturday morning.
Day 8 Medal Results
Archery
Men's Individual
Gold: Mete Gazoz, Turkey
Silver: Mauro Nespoli, Italy
Bronze: Takaharu Furukawa, Japan
Athletics
Men's Discus Throw
Gold: Daniel Stahl, Sweden
Silver: Simon Pettersson, Sweden
Bronze: Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria
Women's 100 Meters
Gold: Elaine Thompson Herah, Jamaica
Silver: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica
Bronze: Shericka Jackson, Jamaica
Mixed 4x400 Relay
Gold: Poland
Silver: Dominican Republic
Bronze: United States
Badminton
Men's Doubles
Gold: Chinese Taipei
Silver: China
Bronze: Malaysia
Fencing
Women's Team Sabre
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: France
Bronze: South Korea
Judo
Mixed Team
Gold: France
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Germany
Bronze: Israel
Rugby
Women's Sevens
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: France
Bronze: Fiji
Sailing
Men's Windsurfer RS:X
Gold: Kiran Badloe, Netherlands
Silver: Thomas Goyard, France
Bronze: Bi Kun, China
Women's Windsurfer RS:X
Gold: Yunxiu Lu, China
Silver: Charline Picon, France
Bronze: Emma Wilson, Great Britain
Shooting
Women's 50-Meter 3 Positions
Gold: Nina Christen, Switzerland
Silver: Yulia Zykova, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Yulia Karimova, Russian Olympic Committee
Mixed Team Trap
Gold: Spain
Silver: San Marino
Bronze: United States
Swimming
Men's 100-Meter Butterfly
Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States
Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary
Bronze: Noe Ponti, Switzerland
Women's 200-Meter Backstroke
Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada
Bronze: Emily Seebohm, Australia
Women's 800-Meter Freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Bronze: Simona Quadarella, Italy
Mixed 4x100-Meter Relay
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: China
Bronze: Australia
Tennis
Women's Singles
Gold: Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
Silver: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic
Bronze: Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
Trampoline
Men's Competition
Gold: Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus
Silver: Dong Dong, China
Bronze: Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand
Triathlon
Mixed Relay
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: United States
Bronze: France
Weightlifting
Men's 81kg
Gold: Xiaojun Lu, China
Silver: Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic
Bronze: Antonino Pizzolato, Italy
Men's 96kg
Gold: Fares Elbakh, Qatar
Silver: Keydomar Vallenilla, Colombia
Bronze: Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia
Dressel, Ledecky Add To American Gold Haul
The United States moved ahead of Australia on the swimming gold medal table thanks to the triumphs of Dressel and Ledecky.
Dressel set the world record in the men's 100-meter butterfly in 49.45 seconds in a tight race against Hungary's Kristof Milak. Dressel now has two gold medals in the butterfly and the 100-meter freestyle, and he will go for a third first-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle event on Saturday night.
Unfortunately, Dressel could not bring the Americans back in the 4x100 mixed medley relay. He was the only male to swim the freestyle leg, but the difference between the United States and the other countries was too steep for him to overcome.
Ledecky finished off her Olympic meet with a gold-medal triumph in the 800-meter freestyle, an event she has dominated for quite some time.
Ledecky defeated her biggest rival, Australia's Ariarne Titmus, by 1.26 seconds to capture her seventh career Olympic gold medal. The 24-year-old won the first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter race earlier in the week, and she finished second behind Titmus in the 400-meter freestyle.
The United States is in possession of 26 Olympic medals in swimming with five events left on the docket.
The men's and women's 50-meter freestyle, men's 1,500-meter freestyle and the men's and women's 4x100 medley relays still have to be contested inside the Tokyo Aquatic Center.
Jamaica Opens Track And Field With Sprint Sweep
Jamaica laid down the three fastest times in the women's 100-meter dash on Saturday morning.
Elaine Thompson Herah defended her gold medal from Rio de Janeiro with a winning Olympic-record time of 10.61 seconds.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson followed Thompson Herah to the finish line. Fraser-Pryce took second in 10.71 seconds, and Jackson set a personal-best time of 10.76.
The 1-2-3 finish handed Jamaica its first three medals of the Tokyo Olympics.
Jamaica captured 11 track and field medals at the Rio Olympics. Most of those awards were earned across the men's and women's sprint events.
Jamaica was one of two countries to win multiple medals in a single athletics event on Saturday, as Sweden took first and second in the men's discus throw.