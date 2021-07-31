X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 8 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 31, 2021

    Kathleen Ledecky, of the United States, leaves the pool after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
    David Goldman/Associated Press

    The second weekend of the Summer Olympics is one of the best stretches of the event because the two marquee sports overlap for three days. 

    On Day 8 of the Tokyo Games, the medal events started in the swimming pool and then shifted to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for track and field finals. 

    The stars showed up in their top events in both sports. Americans Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky won swimming gold events, while Jamaica swept the women's 100-meter dash. 

    Dressel and Ledecky helped the United States keep pace with China in the overall medal table. The two nations are tied with 46 medals, though China has five more golds as of Saturday morning. 

           

    Day 8 Medal Results

    Archery 

    Men's Individual 

    Gold: Mete Gazoz, Turkey

    Silver: Mauro Nespoli, Italy

    Bronze: Takaharu Furukawa, Japan

        

    Athletics

    Men's Discus Throw

    Gold: Daniel Stahl, Sweden

    Silver: Simon Pettersson, Sweden

    Bronze: Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria

        

    Women's 100 Meters

    Gold: Elaine Thompson Herah, Jamaica

    Silver: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica

    Bronze: Shericka Jackson, Jamaica

         

    Mixed 4x400 Relay

    Gold: Poland

    Silver: Dominican Republic

    Bronze: United States

        

    Badminton

    Men's Doubles

    Gold: Chinese Taipei

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Malaysia

         

    Fencing

    Women's Team Sabre

    Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: France

    Bronze: South Korea

          

    Judo

    Mixed Team

    Gold: France

    Silver: Japan

    Bronze: Germany

    Bronze: Israel

        

    Rugby

    Women's Sevens

    Gold: New Zealand

    Silver: France

    Bronze: Fiji

       

    Sailing

    Men's Windsurfer RS:X

    Gold: Kiran Badloe, Netherlands

    Silver: Thomas Goyard, France

    Bronze: Bi Kun, China

        

    Women's Windsurfer RS:X

    Gold: Yunxiu Lu, China

    Silver: Charline Picon, France

    Bronze: Emma Wilson, Great Britain

         

    Shooting

    Women's 50-Meter 3 Positions

    Gold: Nina Christen, Switzerland

    Silver: Yulia Zykova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Yulia Karimova, Russian Olympic Committee

         

    Mixed Team Trap

    Gold: Spain

    Silver: San Marino

    Bronze: United States

          

    Swimming

    Men's 100-Meter Butterfly

    Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States

    Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary

    Bronze: Noe Ponti, Switzerland

        

    Women's 200-Meter Backstroke

    Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

    Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada

    Bronze: Emily Seebohm, Australia

        

    Women's 800-Meter Freestyle

    Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

    Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

    Bronze: Simona Quadarella, Italy

          

    Mixed 4x100-Meter Relay

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Australia

        

    Tennis

    Women's Singles

    Gold: Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

    Silver: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

    Bronze: Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

         

    Trampoline

    Men's Competition

    Gold: Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus

    Silver: Dong Dong, China

    Bronze: Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand

         

    Triathlon

    Mixed Relay

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: France

          

    Weightlifting

    Men's 81kg

    Gold: Xiaojun Lu, China

    Silver: Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic

    Bronze: Antonino Pizzolato, Italy

           

    Men's 96kg

    Gold: Fares Elbakh, Qatar

    Silver: Keydomar Vallenilla, Colombia

    Bronze: Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia

         

    Dressel, Ledecky Add To American Gold Haul

    The United States moved ahead of Australia on the swimming gold medal table thanks to the triumphs of Dressel and Ledecky. 

    Dressel set the world record in the men's 100-meter butterfly in 49.45 seconds in a tight race against Hungary's Kristof Milak. Dressel now has two gold medals in the butterfly and the 100-meter freestyle, and he will go for a third first-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle event on Saturday night. 

    Unfortunately, Dressel could not bring the Americans back in the 4x100 mixed medley relay. He was the only male to swim the freestyle leg, but the difference between the United States and the other countries was too steep for him to overcome.

    Ledecky finished off her Olympic meet with a gold-medal triumph in the 800-meter freestyle, an event she has dominated for quite some time. 

    Katie Ledecky @katieledecky

    Thank you, Tokyo, and thank you all for the tremendous support this week and over the years! I could hear you all! 🥳 Bringing 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, and countless memories back to the USA❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/XpXx7oDELQ

    Ledecky defeated her biggest rival, Australia's Ariarne Titmus, by 1.26 seconds to capture her seventh career Olympic gold medal. The 24-year-old won the first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter race earlier in the week, and she finished second behind Titmus in the 400-meter freestyle. 

    The United States is in possession of 26 Olympic medals in swimming with five events left on the docket. 

    The men's and women's 50-meter freestyle, men's 1,500-meter freestyle and the men's and women's 4x100 medley relays still have to be contested inside the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

        

    Jamaica Opens Track And Field With Sprint Sweep

    Jamaica laid down the three fastest times in the women's 100-meter dash on Saturday morning. 

    Elaine Thompson Herah defended her gold medal from Rio de Janeiro with a winning Olympic-record time of 10.61 seconds. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    NEW OLYMPIC RECORD! @FastElaine defends her #Olympics 100m title - running the second fastest time EVER. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/9UA0ABtuEu

    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson followed Thompson Herah to the finish line. Fraser-Pryce took second in 10.71 seconds, and Jackson set a personal-best time of 10.76.

    The 1-2-3 finish handed Jamaica its first three medals of the Tokyo Olympics. 

    Jamaica captured 11 track and field medals at the Rio Olympics. Most of those awards were earned across the men's and women's sprint events. 

    Jamaica was one of two countries to win multiple medals in a single athletics event on Saturday, as Sweden took first and second in the men's discus throw. 

