Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 8 Early Events

David Goldman/Associated Press

The second weekend of the Summer Olympics is one of the best stretches of the event because the two marquee sports overlap for three days.

On Day 8 of the Tokyo Games, the medal events started in the swimming pool and then shifted to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for track and field finals.

The stars showed up in their top events in both sports. Americans Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky won swimming gold events, while Jamaica swept the women's 100-meter dash.

Dressel and Ledecky helped the United States keep pace with China in the overall medal table. The two nations are tied with 46 medals, though China has five more golds as of Saturday morning.

Day 8 Medal Results

Archery

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Men's Individual

Gold: Mete Gazoz, Turkey

Silver: Mauro Nespoli, Italy

Bronze: Takaharu Furukawa, Japan

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw

Gold: Daniel Stahl, Sweden

Silver: Simon Pettersson, Sweden

Bronze: Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria

Women's 100 Meters

Gold: Elaine Thompson Herah, Jamaica

Silver: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica

Bronze: Shericka Jackson, Jamaica

Mixed 4x400 Relay

Gold: Poland

Silver: Dominican Republic

Bronze: United States

Badminton

Men's Doubles

Gold: Chinese Taipei

Silver: China

Bronze: Malaysia

Fencing

Women's Team Sabre

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: France

Bronze: South Korea

Judo

Mixed Team

Gold: France

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Germany

Bronze: Israel

Rugby

Women's Sevens

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: France

Bronze: Fiji

Sailing

Men's Windsurfer RS:X

Gold: Kiran Badloe, Netherlands

Silver: Thomas Goyard, France

Bronze: Bi Kun, China

Women's Windsurfer RS:X

Gold: Yunxiu Lu, China

Silver: Charline Picon, France

Bronze: Emma Wilson, Great Britain

Shooting

Women's 50-Meter 3 Positions

Gold: Nina Christen, Switzerland

Silver: Yulia Zykova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Yulia Karimova, Russian Olympic Committee

Mixed Team Trap

Gold: Spain

Silver: San Marino

Bronze: United States

Swimming

Men's 100-Meter Butterfly

Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States

Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Bronze: Noe Ponti, Switzerland

Women's 200-Meter Backstroke

Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada

Bronze: Emily Seebohm, Australia

Women's 800-Meter Freestyle

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Bronze: Simona Quadarella, Italy

Mixed 4x100-Meter Relay

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: China

Bronze: Australia

Tennis

Women's Singles

Gold: Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

Silver: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

Bronze: Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

Trampoline

Men's Competition

Gold: Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus

Silver: Dong Dong, China

Bronze: Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand

Triathlon

Mixed Relay

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: United States

Bronze: France

Weightlifting

Men's 81kg

Gold: Xiaojun Lu, China

Silver: Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic

Bronze: Antonino Pizzolato, Italy

Men's 96kg

Gold: Fares Elbakh, Qatar

Silver: Keydomar Vallenilla, Colombia

Bronze: Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia

Dressel, Ledecky Add To American Gold Haul

The United States moved ahead of Australia on the swimming gold medal table thanks to the triumphs of Dressel and Ledecky.

Dressel set the world record in the men's 100-meter butterfly in 49.45 seconds in a tight race against Hungary's Kristof Milak. Dressel now has two gold medals in the butterfly and the 100-meter freestyle, and he will go for a third first-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle event on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, Dressel could not bring the Americans back in the 4x100 mixed medley relay. He was the only male to swim the freestyle leg, but the difference between the United States and the other countries was too steep for him to overcome.

Ledecky finished off her Olympic meet with a gold-medal triumph in the 800-meter freestyle, an event she has dominated for quite some time.

Ledecky defeated her biggest rival, Australia's Ariarne Titmus, by 1.26 seconds to capture her seventh career Olympic gold medal. The 24-year-old won the first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter race earlier in the week, and she finished second behind Titmus in the 400-meter freestyle.

The United States is in possession of 26 Olympic medals in swimming with five events left on the docket.

The men's and women's 50-meter freestyle, men's 1,500-meter freestyle and the men's and women's 4x100 medley relays still have to be contested inside the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

Jamaica Opens Track And Field With Sprint Sweep

Jamaica laid down the three fastest times in the women's 100-meter dash on Saturday morning.

Elaine Thompson Herah defended her gold medal from Rio de Janeiro with a winning Olympic-record time of 10.61 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson followed Thompson Herah to the finish line. Fraser-Pryce took second in 10.71 seconds, and Jackson set a personal-best time of 10.76.

The 1-2-3 finish handed Jamaica its first three medals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Jamaica captured 11 track and field medals at the Rio Olympics. Most of those awards were earned across the men's and women's sprint events.

Jamaica was one of two countries to win multiple medals in a single athletics event on Saturday, as Sweden took first and second in the men's discus throw.