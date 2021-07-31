NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Sabres are willing to move Eichel for what they consider to be the right price, but given his health concerns, teams aren't keen on meeting it.

The Minnesota Wild, for example, were in on Eichel, but that is no longer the case, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

"At least temporarily the Wild have backed out of Jack Eichel trade talks, sources say, because they're fed up with the asking price from the Buffalo Sabres for the $10 million star with a neck injury," Russo wrote.

Russo reported recently that Buffalo is asking for "at least four future assets the equivalent of first-round picks."

The New York Rangers appear to still be interested in Eichel. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers' offer does not include Filip Chytil, who was recently signed to a two-year deal:

"There is a strong sense that Chytil would necessarily be included in a package going the other way in a hypothetical deal for Eichel, because the Sabres need a center in return and all that. But one individual with some knowledge of the proceedings told The Post on Thursday that the latest entreaty includes Vitali Kravtsov, Zac Jones, Alexandar Georgiev and a first-rounder, but not Chytil."

The Rangers, it seems, are interested in getting a longer look at Chytil's upside before dealing him. We can only wait to see whether their current offer will convince the Sabres to trade their captain.