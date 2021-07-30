NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Carson Wentz Out Indefinitely Due to Injury

3 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns, particularly quarterback Baker Mayfield, played well down the stretch last season on their way to a playoff appearance for the first time in 18 years. The team won seven of its last 10 games.

Mayfield's improved performance came after standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-year quarterback earned the second-highest grade in the NFL from Pro Football Focus from Week 7 through the playoffs.

As such, questions about his play separate from Beckham bubbled to the surface. Was Mayfield a better quarterback without a superstar target?

Some will argue a new system and yet another coaching staff were partially to blame for early-season struggles. At the same time, Mayfield all but admitted the two weren't on the same page the last two seasons by acknowledging the two made "huge strides" in their chemistry this offseason.

"When it comes down to the chemistry stuff, it's every rep matters for us, but then, just the terminology and speaking outside the building, not just about football, that goes such a long way when it comes to chemistry, that trust factor," Mayfield told reporters. "And I know he feels the same way."

The 26-year-old quarterback hadn't clicked with Beckham since the Browns acquired the three-time Pro Bowl receiver prior to the 2019 campaign. Too often, Mayfield looked to be force-feeding the team's supposed WR1 and couldn't establish a rhythm. After Beckham's injury, Cleveland's offensive flow hit its stride. Mayfield became the distributor everyone saw during his collegiate career and rookie campaign. However, he knows he still has room for growth:

"I can play a whole lot better than last year, I know that. ... When it comes to looking at other guys in third to fourth years, I do not compare myself to anybody. I try and be the best version of me. That is what we try and stress in this building is it matters what goes on if you are getting better, the team is getting better, we are pushing each other and you do your job first and foremost."

The Browns are counted among the NFL's most talented squads. An improved Mayfield in sync with OBJ could make Cleveland deadly.