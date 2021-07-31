B.S. Meter on the Latest NHL Buzz

0 of 5

Jared Silber/Getty Images

It's been a whirlwind week-plus in the NHL.

The Seattle Kraken filled out their inaugural roster in the expansion draft, the next generation of stars arrived via the entry draft and dozens of players changed teams on Day 1 of free agency.

But it's not over yet.

More movement will come between now and Oct. 12—when the first pucks drop on the 2021-22 season—which means more buzz is set to swirl.

Some moves will be expected. Some will be stunning. And let's face it, some buzz will contain plain old B.S.

Which can only mean one thing: It's B.S. Meter time!

The B/R hockey team got together to scan the up-to-the-minute rumor horizon and apply a tag indicating how close each suggestion is to happening.

Click through to see what we came up with, and let us know how we did with a line or two in the comments section.