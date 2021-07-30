NBA Draft 2021 Results: Grades for Each Team, Top Prospects and Sleepers

0 of 4

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons made one of the biggest roster upgrades through the 2021 NBA draft by adding Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday.

Cunningham was the cornerstone of the draft class, but the players the Pistons added in the second round reinforced their depth and could help accelerate their rebuild.

Detroit landed Isaiah Livers and National Player of the Year Luka Garza with their two second-round selections. Those two Big Ten stars could be solid role players for the team's young core as it attempts to build out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Livers and Garza were two of the many experienced collegiate players who were chosen in the second round, and they could be two of the biggest steals of that part of the draft.

The Chicago Bulls' selection of Ayo Dosunmu and the New Orleans Pelicans' choice of Herbert Jones fall under the same category of sleeper picks that could pay off during the 2021-22 season and beyond.