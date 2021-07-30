NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Vladimir Tarasenko Trade, Corey Perry, More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It's been more than three weeks since Vladimir Tarasenko requested to be traded, but he remains on the St. Louis Blues.

The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that a source told him that Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has "miscalculated the situation" by asking for "too much" in return for the Russian. That source also told Rutherford that the Blues are "only further diminishing his value by hanging on to him this long."

That doesn't mean a trade won't happen, though. Rutherford also reported that the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes have had interest in Tarasenko, while the New York Islanders "could be back in the mix again" considering they were on his trade list and it's known he would accept being dealt there.

Tarasenko, who has two years remaining on his contract, has a full no-trade clause and can choose his destination. Wherever he ends up, he should provide that team with an offensive boost, assuming he can stay healthy after being limited to 34 games over the past two seasons.