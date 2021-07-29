NHL Free Agents 2021: Updated Predictions for Tuukka Rask, Ryan Murray and More

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NHL free agency opened at noon ET on Wednesday, and the signings came in quickly. Standouts like Dougie Hamilton, Gabriel Landeskog and Zach Hyman were scooped up almost immediately.

According to Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, NHL teams spent a combined $766 million during the first day of free agency.

Most of the big names are already off the board, which isn't a surprise given the rate at which teams were willing to spend on Wednesday. However, players like goaltender Tuukka Rask, defenseman Ryan Murray and winger Tomas Tatar are awaiting deals.

Rask, Tatar and Murray are quality veterans—ranked seventh and 13th and 15th, respectively, on Luszczyszyn's free-agent top-50 list—who should land somewhere in the not-too-distant future. We'll dive deeper into their situations here.