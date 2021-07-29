NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is probably the biggest name still available on the trade market. A three-time All-Star and still only 24 years old, Eichel could be a building block for a franchise.

The Sabres have yet to pull the trigger on a deal but have reportedly engaged with multiple teams in trade talks.

"My sense from talking to a few people around the league is that Buffalo is in serious talks with multiple teams, the process hasn't zeroed in on just one team yet," TSN's Pierre LeBrun tweeted.

This approach makes sense for the Sabres, who can likely drive up their asking price by maintaining multiple suitors. According to LeBrun, Buffalo isn't in a rush to get a trade done. We may not see Eichel moved in the immediate future.

While multiple teams are interested in Eichel, the Minnesota Wild are no longer one of them. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Wild are "backing out" of talks with the Sabres.