NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Marc-Andre Fleury, More
A bunch of notable trades have taken place in the NHL since the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted their second successive Stanley Cup on July 7. Many free agents have signed new deals, some with new teams and others re-upping. But the offseason is far from over
While there was a flurry of moves when free agency began Wednesday, there's still work to do for many of the NHL's 32 franchises. Plus, trade conversations are going to continue as teams shape their rosters for the 2021-22 season and beyond.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL with the offseason in full swing.
Eichel Trade Market Is 'Dead Quiet'
This has been one of the biggest questions of the NHL offseason: Will the Buffalo Sabres trade captain Jack Eichel, or will he return to the team for a seventh season? At this point, it appears things may be trending toward the latter.
TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Wednesday that the trade market for Eichel is now "dead quiet" (h/t The Athletic's John Vogl). McKenzie also shared that the Los Angeles Kings are likely now among the teams that are no longer looking to acquire Eichel after the moves they made to begin free agency.
It seems that the Kings aren't the only team that may no longer be discussing a potential Eichel trade, as talks are "really soft, really quiet," according to McKenzie.
Perhaps the Sabres' high asking price for their superstar center could be too much, especially considering he's still recovering from a neck injury that limited him to 21 games last season. Still, Eichel is a strong offensive player when healthy, and there's the potential for him to bounce back in a big way when he returns to the ice.
However, it's sounding increasingly likely that Eichel will still be in Buffalo when that happens.
Fleury Was 'Totally Shocked' by Trade to Chicago
Marc-Andre Fleury spent 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and four with the Vegas Golden Knights, who acquired him in their expansion draft in 2017. Before Tuesday, that had been the only time that Fleury had switched teams in his NHL career.
Now, the 36-year-old goaltender is with the Chicago Blackhawks, who traded for Fleury on Tuesday. And it appears the move was not something Fleury was expecting at this point in his career.
According to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the move. It also may not be one that the goalie is particularly fond of.
"Another source said Fleury 'doesn't want to play there,' though stressing that the sentiment had nothing to do with the Blackhawks organization but rather Fleury not wanting to uproot his family for an unfamiliar locale," Rossi, Powers and Lazerus wrote.
Will Fleury stay in Chicago? Could another trade be on the horizon? What does his future hold? It will be interesting to see whether he will end up sticking with the Blackhawks or if these initial feelings could influence what happens for him down the line.
Maple Leafs Still Looking to Add a Top-6 Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs don't have a ton of financial flexibility after making a handful of signings to begin free agency. But according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the team still wants to bring in one more impact player.
"TOR has indicated it is protecting its remaining cap space—approximately $3.5M—for a forward, likely a winger for the top six," Friedman tweeted.
There aren't a ton of top-tier forwards remaining on the free-agent market after a busy Wednesday. Brandon Saad and Corey Perry are among the top UFA wingers who are still available.
But it's possible that the Maple Leafs will go a different route to fill their offensive need. Friedman also reported that Toronto may try to swing a deal with another team "needing cap relief," potentially acquiring a forward via trade.