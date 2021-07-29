NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Marc-Andre Fleury, More

1 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

This has been one of the biggest questions of the NHL offseason: Will the Buffalo Sabres trade captain Jack Eichel, or will he return to the team for a seventh season? At this point, it appears things may be trending toward the latter.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Wednesday that the trade market for Eichel is now "dead quiet" (h/t The Athletic's John Vogl). McKenzie also shared that the Los Angeles Kings are likely now among the teams that are no longer looking to acquire Eichel after the moves they made to begin free agency.

It seems that the Kings aren't the only team that may no longer be discussing a potential Eichel trade, as talks are "really soft, really quiet," according to McKenzie.

Perhaps the Sabres' high asking price for their superstar center could be too much, especially considering he's still recovering from a neck injury that limited him to 21 games last season. Still, Eichel is a strong offensive player when healthy, and there's the potential for him to bounce back in a big way when he returns to the ice.

However, it's sounding increasingly likely that Eichel will still be in Buffalo when that happens.