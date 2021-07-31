The Biggest Question in Each NFL Division with Training Camps Underway

3 of 8

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still wants to move on from the franchise. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is willing to trade him.

Most importantly, Watson and his legal team face 22 lawsuits from women accusing the quarterback of sexual assault and misconduct. Watson has said any sexual activity that occurred was consensual and has denied the allegations.

Regardless of whether he faces legal ramifications or NFL discipline, or is traded, his short-term future doesn't have much bearing on the race for the AFC South title.

However, Carson Wentz's 2021 outlook will have a significant impact on the Indianapolis Colts' ability to win the division.



First, Wentz must avoid major injury. He's out indefinitely and will undergo testing on his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Wells. Per NFL Network's Mike Silver, the team is "bracing" for news about a possible surgery.

Wentz's stock dropped tremendously after his abysmal 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed a career-low 57.4 percent of his passes and led the league in interceptions (15). Over the past year, Wentz dropped from Tier 2 to 3 in The Athletic's quarterback rankings, which surveys 50 coaches and evaluators.

He looked completely out of sorts with his decisions in the pocket last season, but the Eagles' banged-up offensive line didn't provide much protection.

Last June, Philadelphia lost right guard Brandon Brooks to a torn Achilles for the season. Right tackle Lane Johnson missed nine outings because of ankle, shoulder and knee injuries. In place of left tackle Andre Dillard (torn biceps), Jason Peters struggled to seal the edge, allowing a bottom-three total of eight sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Wentz faced pressure on 29.3 percent of his dropbacks—fifth among QBs with at least 200 attempts—and took the most sacks (50).

Though Wentz has his faults, he'll play behind a stout offensive line that features two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith, who just signed a four-year, $72.4 million extension. By the way, two-time Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher could make his debut with the team in October, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Coming off an 11-5 campaign, Indianapolis has a playoff-caliber roster. If the Colts can stay competitive without Wentz and make a push with him healthy, they can potentially challenge the Tennessee Titans for the division crown.